AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
WWE News: Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline Moments, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Final NXT UK Lineup & Preview Video
– WWE Top 10 showcased Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline moments:. – Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:. – Today’s NXT UK will feature Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven for the NXT UK Championship in the final episode of the show. Here is the lineup and preview video for tonight’s show:
Backstage Update on How AEW Handled Ace Steel Using an Expletive Word on Dynamite
– As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is said to have sent a memo to AEW regarding toning down the language on AEW programming. Some fans may have already noticed that Ace Steel ended up dropping an F-bomb during his segment with CM Punk last night on Dynamite. PWInsider has an update on the aftermath for the segment.
More Matches Set For NJPW Strong Autumn Action
NJPW has announced more matches for NJPW Strong Autumn Action. The company announced on Tuesday that Juice Robinson vs. Ren Narita, QT Marshall vs. Shota Umino, Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Blackwood, and Kevin Knight vs. Che Cabrera have all been added to the show. You can see the full lineup...
Backstage Notes on AEW Dynamite, Ariya Daivari’s Producer Work, & Return of W. Morrissey
– Fightful Select has an update with the producing and agent work Ariya Daivari has been doing in AEW since signing with the company. As previously reported, AEW recently signed Daivari to a “full-time deal.”. Per the report, Daivari has been producing and agenting some of the women’s matches...
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw
A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night
Katie Arquette pulled a “Rick Rude,” making an appearance on both AEW & WWE TV in the same night on Monday. The independent talent worked a match against Serena Deeb on Monday night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and was also part of the six-woman tag team match against Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Arquette teamed with Dani Mo & Kay Sparks in that match.
Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Show, Recent TV Tapings
– PWInsider reports that The Good Brothers vs. The OGK for the Impact Wrestling Team Titles is going to open tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, Impact will reportedly start teasing the debut of NJPW star Yuya Uemura very soon. It could start as early as tonight’s edition of Impact.
Tony Khan Explains Why Thunder Rosa’s Injury Reveal Got Less Time Than CM Punk’s
CM Punk and Thunder Rosa were both champions that went down to injury in recent months, and Tony Khan has revealed why Rosa’s promo got less time than Punk’s. Punk cut a promo on AEW Rampage in late June announcing his injury and time off, while Rosa revealed in a backstage segment that lasted less than a minute that she will miss All Out due to an injury.
AEW All Out Betting Odds Released, Plus Betting Lines on Rumored Return of MJF
Yes -150 (2/3) Jon Moxley (c) +100 (1/1) Swerve In Our Glory (c) -450 (2/9) The Acclaimed +275 (11/4) Claudio Castagnoli +325 (13/4) Andrade El Idolo +400 (4/1) Penta El Zero M +1000 (10/1) Dante Martin +1400 (14/10. AEW All Atlantic Championship Match Winner. PAC (c) -600 (1/6) Sabian +350...
Fozzy Postpones Upcoming Tour Due to Throat Injury to Chris Jericho
– Chris Jericho’s rock band, Fozzy, has issued an announcement on the group’s official website that the Save The World Tour has been postponed after Jericho suffered a throat injury at Quake by the Lake. The shows have now been postponed to Spring 2023. You can read the details below:
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Season 10 Premiere
– Tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr will feature the fallout from last weekend’s NWA 74 event. Tonight’s show also marks the Season 10 premiere of Powerrr. The new episode streams at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here is the lineup for tonight’s show. * Matt...
Mercedes Martinez Announced as Out of Action Due to Injury
– During today’s AEW All Out 2022 media conference call, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan announced (via PWInsider) that ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez is currently out due to an injury. Khan did not offer additional details on the nature and severity of her injury. Martinez...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 8.31.22
We’re four days away from All Out and it would be nice to have a main event announced. I would certainly hope we know who that is this week, but the question now is which way they go. There is a good chance that it is a rematch with CM Punk, but other than that, is there another option outside of maybe Hangman Page? Let’s get to it.
Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.1.22
Welcome back Impact Wrestling fans to yet another night full of impressive in ring action. Tonight we have a show full of championship implications. We’ll see both the X-Division and Tag Team Championships defended tonight. Mike Bailey will defend his X-Division championship against Kenny King while The Good Brothers defend the Impact Tag Team Championships against Honor No More’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennett. Tonight Honor No More could take home a heavy heap of Gold if all the cards fall right for them. We’ll also see former Knockouts Champion Mickie James make her return to the Impact Zone. Speaking of the Knockouts championship we also have a number one contenders match on tap with Deonna Purrazzo taking on the undefeated Masha Slamovich with the winner set to take on Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory. We have all this and more on the slate for tonight so it’s sure to be a good one.
United Empire Attack The Elite After AEW Dynamite
The United Empire got some revenge on The Elite after their main event loss on Dynamite, returning to the ring and attacking. As you can see in the video below, Will Ospreay and Aussie Open returned back to the ring after the show went off the air and attacked The Elite.
Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Raw Tag-Team Opener “Didn’t Need To Happen”
Speaking on his most recent Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas was critical of the decision to start this week’s WWE Raw with a tag-team event (via Wrestling Inc). You can read an excerpt highlight and watch Korderas’ full analysis below. On the change of opener and what he would...
Beth Phoenix Says WWE Women’s Division Used To Dream Of Being Featured Like It Is Now
Beth Phoenix had a big moment at the end of this week’s WWE Raw, and she says its the kind of thing that the women’s division used to dream of being able to do. Phoenix came into the ring at the end of Monday’s show to make the save for her husband Edge from an attack by The Judgment Day, and speaking with Busted Open Radio she talked about how much the moment meant for her.
