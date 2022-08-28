Welcome back Impact Wrestling fans to yet another night full of impressive in ring action. Tonight we have a show full of championship implications. We’ll see both the X-Division and Tag Team Championships defended tonight. Mike Bailey will defend his X-Division championship against Kenny King while The Good Brothers defend the Impact Tag Team Championships against Honor No More’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennett. Tonight Honor No More could take home a heavy heap of Gold if all the cards fall right for them. We’ll also see former Knockouts Champion Mickie James make her return to the Impact Zone. Speaking of the Knockouts championship we also have a number one contenders match on tap with Deonna Purrazzo taking on the undefeated Masha Slamovich with the winner set to take on Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory. We have all this and more on the slate for tonight so it’s sure to be a good one.

