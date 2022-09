The South Windsor U-10 Little League All-Stars topped Mid-Atlantic champ Abington (Pennsylvania) 3-0 to capture the Eastern Region tournament title Saturday at Michael P. Varrato Field in Cranston, Rhode Island. South Windsor finishes its season 16-1. (Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer)

Seth Falco was the manager of the South Windsor U-10 Little League All-Star team for 59 days this summer.

But those 59 days were filled with enough memories to last a lifetime.

"I look back on Day 1 and see what all these kids did," Falco said. "Seeing how much better they got from Day 1 to Day 59 and their development. I'm so proud of them.”