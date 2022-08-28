STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old.

