ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland

Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police searching for robbery, attempted rape suspect

OAKLAND, Calif. - A robbery and attempted rape suspect is at large following the offenses Sunday morning in Oakland, police said Wednesday. Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue where the offenses occurred. The victim was walking there when the suspect armed with a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

18-year-old man arrested in fatal stabbing of teenage boy in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a stabbing in San Jose over the weekend that left a 16-year-old boy dead and another man injured. The stabbing happened at about 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way in East San Jose. Officers arrived to find two victims suffering from at least one stab wound each, police said.Both victims were transported to area hospitals. At around 11 a.m., police confirmed the teen victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The adult victim's injuries were not life-threatening.In a press release Monday,...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Six puppies stolen from San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose woman is searching for her puppies after she said someone stole them from her living room while she was sleeping. “I just want my puppies back and I want any information on who stole them. I’ll give them money to get my puppies back,” said Ashley Kindred, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police need help finding missing 14-year-old girl

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they need help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Lizy Martinez-Estrada was last seen on Aug. 8 around 3:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of 77th Avenue in Oakland. She was wearing a blue sweater and ripped red jeans, officials said. ALSO: Dive team who...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 21, found fatally shot in car on E. Hammer Lane in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old. 
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old stabbed to death in San Jose near Eastridge Mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 16-year-old was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in San Jose near the Eastridge Mall and a man he was with was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to live, police said. Officers were called out just after 1:30 a.m. to Quimby Road...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy