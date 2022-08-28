Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Jose Resident Honored as Rising LeaderLaura SlawnySan Jose, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Family remembers 83-year-old patriarch killed by hit-and-run driver in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 83-year-old man loved by his family and community was remembered Wednesday evening at a vigil held near the intersection where he was killed in West Oakland by a hit-and-run driver. Willie Jackson was one of three people killed in traffic collision in recent weeks. A citizen...
Same-day arrest made in stabbing that killed 16-year-old in San Jose, police say
San Jose police officers have made an arrest in Saturday morning's early double stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy.
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
13-year-old injured, student in custody after shooting at East Oakland school, police say
A East Oakland's youth program leader says that sadly, she and many of the kids are not shocked by the incident. She believes that systematic oppression and barriers are the root cause of much of the recent violence seen across the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland
Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect steals police car, crashes in Oakland hills neighborhood
Neighbors were quite surprised when they awoke to the sound of a car crashing into a pile of bricks right outside a home in their Oakland hills neighborhood. They were even more surprised to find out that it was a police car that had slammed into the front fence.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police searching for robbery, attempted rape suspect
OAKLAND, Calif. - A robbery and attempted rape suspect is at large following the offenses Sunday morning in Oakland, police said Wednesday. Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue where the offenses occurred. The victim was walking there when the suspect armed with a...
18-year-old man arrested in fatal stabbing of teenage boy in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a stabbing in San Jose over the weekend that left a 16-year-old boy dead and another man injured. The stabbing happened at about 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way in East San Jose. Officers arrived to find two victims suffering from at least one stab wound each, police said.Both victims were transported to area hospitals. At around 11 a.m., police confirmed the teen victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The adult victim's injuries were not life-threatening.In a press release Monday,...
KTVU FOX 2
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
Family says SJ teen was fatally stabbed by friend while allegedly defending another
"I'm so proud of him." Shocked and heartbroken over the sudden loss of their 16-year-old, the Suy family learned that Sunny was stabbed by his friend -- who they also knew -- while possibly protecting a female friend.
Son of security guard brings gun to San Pablo park after mother’s argument
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for an incident in which a man brought a gun to Rumrill Sports Park on Monday, the San Pablo Police Department said on Facebook. Police said a park security guard got into an argument and called her son, who arrived at the park armed. SPPD determined […]
Six puppies stolen from San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose woman is searching for her puppies after she said someone stole them from her living room while she was sleeping. “I just want my puppies back and I want any information on who stole them. I’ll give them money to get my puppies back,” said Ashley Kindred, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police need help finding missing 14-year-old girl
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they need help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Lizy Martinez-Estrada was last seen on Aug. 8 around 3:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of 77th Avenue in Oakland. She was wearing a blue sweater and ripped red jeans, officials said. ALSO: Dive team who...
KTVU FOX 2
Who is setting trash cans on fire along the Embarcadero in San Francisco?
SAN FRANCISCO - Investigators are looking into more than a dozen fires in trash cans in San Francisco along the Embarcadero. Video from Citizen App shows some of the fires reported late Wednesday night during a two-hour period. No injuries were reported, and, for now, there's no information on how...
Man, 21, found fatally shot in car on E. Hammer Lane in Stockton
STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old stabbed to death in San Jose near Eastridge Mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 16-year-old was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in San Jose near the Eastridge Mall and a man he was with was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to live, police said. Officers were called out just after 1:30 a.m. to Quimby Road...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police release the names of 6 victims killed in recent rash of violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. : 13-year-old shot at Oakland's...
abc10.com
Stockton Shooting: Family identifies man killed Friday night
Stockton shooting: The cousins of Edward Williford remember life of man killed in Stockton. The 28-year-old was killed along Glendale Ave. Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
