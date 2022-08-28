Read full article on original website
Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost says he's not at odds with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, following season opening loss to Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Tuesday there is no tension between him and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple following the Cornhuskers' season-opening loss to Northwestern in Ireland. Frost, 15-30 over five seasons, said in his remarks minutes after the 31-28 loss that the Huskers need to...
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
UPDATE: Student protest at Bellevue West after teacher uses racial slur
Bellevue Public Schools (BPS) sent a message to families about what the district described as "a group of students peacefully gathered" following the use of a racial slur in a classroom last week.
Omaha Mayor to not be allowed to work outside city limits after council vote
Last week a measure allowing the mayor to work outside of Omaha for five consecutive days passed, and was set to go on the November ballot. Now it will not be.
klkntv.com
Three taken to hospital after truck crashes into Lincoln Costco, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A truck’s collision into a south Lincoln Costco sent three to the hospital, police say. Around 2:28 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the Costco near 14th and Pine Lake after a truck crashed into the building. When officers arrived, they found a...
1011now.com
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. Lincoln Northwest plays first football game. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT. It...
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
