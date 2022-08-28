ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost says he's not at odds with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, following season opening loss to Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Tuesday there is no tension between him and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple following the Cornhuskers' season-opening loss to Northwestern in Ireland. Frost, 15-30 over five seasons, said in his remarks minutes after the 31-28 loss that the Huskers need to...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
1011now.com

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. Lincoln Northwest plays first football game. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Tom Osborne

Comments / 0

Community Policy