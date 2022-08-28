ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
LADbible

The British family that lives in the world's smallest country

If you live in a remote community and feel a bit isolated from time to time, then spare a thought for the British residents of Sealand – which is unofficially the world’s smallest country. Sealand is an unrecognised micronation about 12km east of Suffolk in the North Sea,...
The Independent

‘I can't stand it anymore’: Ukrainians angry after Russian strike hits central Kharkiv

Missiles fired by Russian forces have hit a residential district in the city of Kharkiv (27 August), according to governors.Police have identified the missile as an S-300, and it landed at Pavlivska Square, where residents are angry at the damage caused to local amenities."I feel hatred, I can't stand it anymore", says one shop owner, adding that thankfully everyone was safe in the blast."Rocket shelling of Kharkiv. The central part of the city in the Osnovianskyi and Kyivskyi districts is under attack," the mayor wrote in a Telegram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayFootball legends Ian Rush and Ian Snodin lay flowers at scene of Liverpool shootingFascinating ‘Levanter cloud’ billows over Rock of Gibraltar
CNN

Newly obtained footage shows further evidence of potential Russian war crime

CNN has obtained new footage showing a different angle of an incident, first reported in May, in which Russian soldiers were caught on camera killing unarmed Ukrainian civilians on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv. The incident is being investigated as a war crime as Ukrainian prosecutors say they identified one of the Russian perpetrators they believe is responsible. CNN’s Sara Sidner reports.
DIY Photography

Nigeria becomes first country to ban white models in advertisements

Nigeria’s advertising regulator has announced a ban on using foreign talent in television advertisements. The first-of-its-kind move means that foreign models and voice-over artists will be completely banned. The measure will take effect from October 2022 and is expected to boost work available for home-grown talent. Up until now,...
CNN

CNN

