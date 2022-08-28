Read full article on original website
Russians Break Down Door W/Feet, Later Discovered After They Don't Disable Cloud Before Recording Recent Video- Watch!
In March, Russian soldiers "moved into the home of a resident, stole her phone and recorded their crimes on it." After the home invasion and takeover, the victim realized that images of men in military uniforms that she was unfamiliar with had appeared in her cloud storage. [i]
Ukrainian Soldiers Smile Ear to Ear, Celebrate Recent Risky Win; Short Raw Video Reveals Quick Missile Attack on Tank
A video recently surfaced revealing Ukrainian anti-tank missiles destroying Russian armored vehicles. In the footage, Ukrainian soldiers used both Stugna-P's, manufactured in Ukraine, and British-built Javelin missiles. [i]
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
See Mar-a-Lago photos that have experts raising national security concerns
A CNN review of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort raises new concerns over the home being able to meet the standards needed to store classified documents. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
Horror moment two swimmers are blown up on Odesa beach after hitting ‘Russian sea mine’
THIS is the terrifying moment two men are blown up by a suspected Russian sea mine after swimming on a beach in Odesa, Ukraine. The horrifying detonation also injured two others after a crowd of beachgoers gathered despite warnings to avoid the coastline. The CCTV footage, shared by Ukrainian media...
Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle
Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
The biblical scrolls left behind by Jewish rebels in Israel's "Cave of Horror"
Nahal Hever (Israel)Benno Rothenberg/Meitar Collection/National Library of Israel/Pritzker Photo Collection; CC-BY-4.0 In 2021, archaeologists reported that they found fragments of a biblical scroll in Israel's "Cave of Horror."
Child Drawing on White Socks of Plane Passenger With Feet on Seat Cheered
"What is the kids' Venmo? I'd like to thank him for his service," wrote one Redditor after seeing the photo.
The British family that lives in the world's smallest country
If you live in a remote community and feel a bit isolated from time to time, then spare a thought for the British residents of Sealand – which is unofficially the world’s smallest country. Sealand is an unrecognised micronation about 12km east of Suffolk in the North Sea,...
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
CNN reporter and former FBI special agent Josh Campbell breaks down the evidence photo, which was arranged and taken by law enforcement, that shows classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
‘I can't stand it anymore’: Ukrainians angry after Russian strike hits central Kharkiv
Missiles fired by Russian forces have hit a residential district in the city of Kharkiv (27 August), according to governors.Police have identified the missile as an S-300, and it landed at Pavlivska Square, where residents are angry at the damage caused to local amenities."I feel hatred, I can't stand it anymore", says one shop owner, adding that thankfully everyone was safe in the blast."Rocket shelling of Kharkiv. The central part of the city in the Osnovianskyi and Kyivskyi districts is under attack," the mayor wrote in a Telegram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayFootball legends Ian Rush and Ian Snodin lay flowers at scene of Liverpool shootingFascinating ‘Levanter cloud’ billows over Rock of Gibraltar
Newly obtained footage shows further evidence of potential Russian war crime
CNN has obtained new footage showing a different angle of an incident, first reported in May, in which Russian soldiers were caught on camera killing unarmed Ukrainian civilians on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv. The incident is being investigated as a war crime as Ukrainian prosecutors say they identified one of the Russian perpetrators they believe is responsible. CNN’s Sara Sidner reports.
Nigeria becomes first country to ban white models in advertisements
Nigeria’s advertising regulator has announced a ban on using foreign talent in television advertisements. The first-of-its-kind move means that foreign models and voice-over artists will be completely banned. The measure will take effect from October 2022 and is expected to boost work available for home-grown talent. Up until now,...
Turkish pop star placed under house arrest over joke about religious schools
A Turkish court has placed pop music singer Gulsen Bayraktar Colakoglu under house arrest, state-run news agency Anadolu said on Monday.
Canada to probe allegations that 'intelligence agent' aided in human trafficking to ISIS
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to "follow up" on allegations that a person alleged to have been an intelligence agent for Canada smuggled British schoolgirls into Syria.
'Are the best days behind China now?' Disillusioned Chinese ponder future
As they weather crises including Covid, climate change and an economic slump, some Chinese people are questioning their country’s direction, journalist Lingling Wei says.
Britain's biggest warship stops en route to US due to 'mechanical issue'
Britain's largest warship, the HMS Prince of Wales, has been forced to stop on its way to the US following an "emerging mechanical issue" shortly after departure, the Royal Navy has said.
