ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Alone’: Executive Producer Explains When Medical Evacuations Need to Happen

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

History’s Alone takes survivalists to the extreme. The reality TV series puts competitors in the harsh wilderness with little supplies, and whoever can last the longest gets the grand prize money. Unfortunately, medical evacuations occur regularly with harsh climates and difficult living conditions. Executive producer Shawn Witt explained when production knows it’s time to evacuate a competitor.

An ‘Alone’ executive producer explained when production knows they need to medically evacuate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9g51_0hYj1PvA00
Carleigh in ‘Alone’ | History via YouTube

Each season of History’s Alone takes 10 individuals into the wild, and they self-document their day-to-day lives as they fight for survival. Some competitors only last a few days, while others manager to last months in the wilderness with very little to sustain them. Medical check-ins are regularly performed by the show’s crew to ensure the competitors are well enough to continue competing.

Executive producer Shawn Witt spoke to Reality Blurred about medical check-ins and evacuations. The show had to medically evacuate many participants due to the extreme environment.

“Those are really tough decisions to make, and honestly they’re not made without the consultations of doctors and attorneys, because we don’t want want to be in a position of making a bad decision,” Witt explained about medical evacuations.

Witt also noted the contestants get checked by medical personnel weekly, though once the survivalists start living in the wilderness beyond a month, the medical checks increase. “If we hear from a participant, or feel in talking to them, that they don’t feel that they’re doing well, we can check in with them more often,” he explained.

Has anyone been seriously injured on ‘Alone’?

No one’s ever died on Alone, but what about serious injuries?

Zachary Gault from Alone season 3 sustained a terrible slice to the hand after falling with his ax. The cut on his hand was so severe that he chose to leave the show after just eight days. Mary Kate Green had a similar situation. She cut her hand while chopping wood, resulting in her calling the medical team to remove her from the game. Carleigh from season 5 sustained a hand injury when a fish hook accidentally entered her hand.

Dave Nessia was a fan favorite from season 3, but sadly, he had to be medically evacuated. While his camp contained plenty of fish, he wasn’t eating enough, causing him to starve slowly. Dave hoped to save the fish he had in order to stick it out for another month. He lasted 73 days in the wilderness altogether.

Is season 10 coming?

Alone Season 9 concluded in 2022, but what about Alone Season 10?

It doesn’t look like History has announced anything about the next season just yet, but fans can anticipate another season coming in the summer of 2023. For now, two spinoffs are currently airing. Alone: Frozen brings six past contestants to the North Atlantic Coast of Labrador, Canada, to survive just as winter begins. Alone: Frozen airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Alone: The Skills Challenge takes three former contestants and pits them against each other in survival-building challenges. This spinoff airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Is ‘Alone’ on Netflix? How to Watch Every Season of the Show

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Hook#Reality Tv#Reality Blurred
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

170K+
Followers
113K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy