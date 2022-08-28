‘Alone’: Executive Producer Explains When Medical Evacuations Need to Happen

History’s Alone takes survivalists to the extreme. The reality TV series puts competitors in the harsh wilderness with little supplies, and whoever can last the longest gets the grand prize money. Unfortunately, medical evacuations occur regularly with harsh climates and difficult living conditions. Executive producer Shawn Witt explained when production knows it’s time to evacuate a competitor.

An ‘Alone’ executive producer explained when production knows they need to medically evacuate

Carleigh in ‘Alone’ | History via YouTube

Each season of History’s Alone takes 10 individuals into the wild, and they self-document their day-to-day lives as they fight for survival. Some competitors only last a few days, while others manager to last months in the wilderness with very little to sustain them. Medical check-ins are regularly performed by the show’s crew to ensure the competitors are well enough to continue competing.

Executive producer Shawn Witt spoke to Reality Blurred about medical check-ins and evacuations. The show had to medically evacuate many participants due to the extreme environment.

“Those are really tough decisions to make, and honestly they’re not made without the consultations of doctors and attorneys, because we don’t want want to be in a position of making a bad decision,” Witt explained about medical evacuations.

Witt also noted the contestants get checked by medical personnel weekly, though once the survivalists start living in the wilderness beyond a month, the medical checks increase. “If we hear from a participant, or feel in talking to them, that they don’t feel that they’re doing well, we can check in with them more often,” he explained.

Has anyone been seriously injured on ‘Alone’?

No one’s ever died on Alone, but what about serious injuries?

Zachary Gault from Alone season 3 sustained a terrible slice to the hand after falling with his ax. The cut on his hand was so severe that he chose to leave the show after just eight days. Mary Kate Green had a similar situation. She cut her hand while chopping wood, resulting in her calling the medical team to remove her from the game. Carleigh from season 5 sustained a hand injury when a fish hook accidentally entered her hand.

Dave Nessia was a fan favorite from season 3, but sadly, he had to be medically evacuated. While his camp contained plenty of fish, he wasn’t eating enough, causing him to starve slowly. Dave hoped to save the fish he had in order to stick it out for another month. He lasted 73 days in the wilderness altogether.

Is season 10 coming?

Alone Season 9 concluded in 2022, but what about Alone Season 10?

It doesn’t look like History has announced anything about the next season just yet, but fans can anticipate another season coming in the summer of 2023. For now, two spinoffs are currently airing. Alone: Frozen brings six past contestants to the North Atlantic Coast of Labrador, Canada, to survive just as winter begins. Alone: Frozen airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Alone: The Skills Challenge takes three former contestants and pits them against each other in survival-building challenges. This spinoff airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

