Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
The Rise of Brennan Armstrong: From small town Ohio to UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- With an undergraduate degree in hand already, Brennan Armstrong's class load is pretty light in his fifth-year at Virginia just as he prefers. "I really, truly do not know what I'd be doing," Armstrong pondered about a life without football, "It could have been the...
Michigan State football “in the driver’s seat” for 5-star DE/LB TJ Capers
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football are focusing on the 2024 recruiting class and they seem to be in great shape for a certain five-star. Mel Tucker has some serious juice on the recruiting trail and the excitement the Michigan State football coach has generated on the recruiting trail has injected life into the program.
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Culpeper vs. Orange
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Just 20 miles of road separates Orange County High School from neighboring Culpeper. This Friday night that distance gets even smaller as the hornets hosts Culpeper in this week 2's NCV Church Game of the Week. The Orange County Hornets got off to a hot...
Michigan State football: Bai Jobe’s Alabama visit is all part of the process
Michigan State football’s top commit, Bai Jobe, is taking a visit to Alabama this fall, but fans shouldn’t panic just yet. Earlier this summer, Mel Tucker picked up his highest-rated commit ever as Bai Jobe picked Michigan State football over Oklahoma and Alabama. There had been rumors of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theonlycolors.com
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener
EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
Recruiting Insider: Michigan treating family of five-star QB Jadyn Davis ‘like family’
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Maize n Brew
Daily Brews: Gregg Glenn explains why he picked Michigan, the importance of family
After a trip through France and Greece, the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team settled back into Ann Arbor in time for fall classes. There are some new faces around the program this year, and one of the freshmen took a very different approach to playing DI basketball. It’s no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
965thecave.com
Clinton Football Wins Emotional Game After Struggling to Find Week 1 Opponent
Clinton, MI – The Clinton Redwolves football team upset Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in Week 1 of the season, 30-27. Earlier this year, it was announced that the more-than-a-century-old rivalry between Clinton and Manchester was going to end this year…with Manchester not willing to play. Clinton Coach Casey...
Detroit News
'Not a fluke': Michigan looks to repeat last year's stellar finish
Michigan did something last year it hadn’t done in a long time. The Wolverines finally beat Ohio State, which had won eight straight and 15 of the previous 16 games in the series. They earned their first Big Ten championship-game berth and won the program’s first conference title since 2004. They also reached the College Football Playoff for the first time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What you need to know before you tailgate at NCAA football games in Michigan this year
Get ready to make some noise! College football season is finally here. Before you make your way to the Big House or make the trip to Mount Pleasant, here are a few things to know before your tailgate. Central Michigan University. Mascot: Chippewas. Where they play: Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Bag policy:
lansingcitypulse.com
A true tale of freshmen fright at MSU
Jack Ward was uncertain how many of his peers gathered on Sept. 27, 2021. Students were in and out of the room where the clandestine meeting was ongoing, crafting and ultimately dispatching a crucial email. By the time Ward arrived, some of the freshman’s hallmates and other acquaintances he made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lansing, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lansing. The Everett High School football team will have a game with Eastern High School - Lansing on August 31, 2022, 14:00:00. The Waverly High School football team will have a game with Sexton High School on August 31, 2022, 14:00:00.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Grand Ledge man snags 3rd place in his age bracket at 2022 CrossFit Games
At the age of 66, Jim Peeper is proving that you really shouldn't let your age slow you down when it comes to fitness.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing evaluating expansion of Groesbeck Golf Course
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of Lansing want to make some improvements to the city-owned Groesbeck Golf Course, and that’s worrying the supporters of a nearby park. According to the January meeting minutes from the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority (LEPFA), the city looking into...
cbs19news
Charlottesville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville High School students were placed in a brief lockdown Thursday following a report of a student with a gun. Police say that this happened just after 2 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the school and found no weapons. Students were asked to stay in...
cbs19news
Nicole Ganoe-Washington promoted to Director of Development Services
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County has announced that Nicole Ganoe-Washington has been promoted to the Director of Development Services, starting Oct. 1. Washington previously worked for Albemarle County as a Management Analyst II in the Building Services Department, overseeing operational and capital budgets. Ganoe-Washington said she is...
cbs19news
Division appoints two new directors to lead its outreach
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS)-- Albemarle County Schools appointed two new directors to expand outreach efforts. The division hired Dr. Eric Irizarry as the new Director of Equity, Family, School, and Community Relations, and Ayanna Mitchell as the new Director of Equity Education. Both will help the division reach its...
Comments / 0