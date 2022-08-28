ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

The Rise of Brennan Armstrong: From small town Ohio to UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- With an undergraduate degree in hand already, Brennan Armstrong's class load is pretty light in his fifth-year at Virginia just as he prefers. "I really, truly do not know what I'd be doing," Armstrong pondered about a life without football, "It could have been the...
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Culpeper vs. Orange

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Just 20 miles of road separates Orange County High School from neighboring Culpeper. This Friday night that distance gets even smaller as the hornets hosts Culpeper in this week 2's NCV Church Game of the Week. The Orange County Hornets got off to a hot...
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener

EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
Recruiting Insider: Michigan treating family of five-star QB Jadyn Davis ‘like family’

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
'Not a fluke': Michigan looks to repeat last year's stellar finish

Michigan did something last year it hadn’t done in a long time. The Wolverines finally beat Ohio State, which had won eight straight and 15 of the previous 16 games in the series. They earned their first Big Ten championship-game berth and won the program’s first conference title since 2004. They also reached the College Football Playoff for the first time.
A true tale of freshmen fright at MSU

Jack Ward was uncertain how many of his peers gathered on Sept. 27, 2021. Students were in and out of the room where the clandestine meeting was ongoing, crafting and ultimately dispatching a crucial email. By the time Ward arrived, some of the freshman’s hallmates and other acquaintances he made...
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
City of Lansing evaluating expansion of Groesbeck Golf Course

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of Lansing want to make some improvements to the city-owned Groesbeck Golf Course, and that’s worrying the supporters of a nearby park. According to the January meeting minutes from the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority (LEPFA), the city looking into...
Nicole Ganoe-Washington promoted to Director of Development Services

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County has announced that Nicole Ganoe-Washington has been promoted to the Director of Development Services, starting Oct. 1. Washington previously worked for Albemarle County as a Management Analyst II in the Building Services Department, overseeing operational and capital budgets. Ganoe-Washington said she is...
Division appoints two new directors to lead its outreach

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS)-- Albemarle County Schools appointed two new directors to expand outreach efforts. The division hired Dr. Eric Irizarry as the new Director of Equity, Family, School, and Community Relations, and Ayanna Mitchell as the new Director of Equity Education. Both will help the division reach its...
