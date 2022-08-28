ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Former U.S. Attorney: Shades of Gotham City in today's New Orleans

“Gotham isn't a city anymore. It's a battleground.”. This sober assessment by Police Commissioner Gordon in the fictional "Batman" stories could have been acquired from the daily headlines of The Times-Picayune | Nola.com. For example, Aug. 24: “Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day;” “LaToya Cantrell's stay in France: First-class travel, a tour of the Riviera and a side trip to Paris;” and “Cantrell says she 'picked no sides' at sentencing of teen robber.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
City
Abita Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Barthelemy
WDSU

Mayor Cantrell's campaign office responds to recall efforts

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor campaign's office has responded to the recent recall efforts, as some residents are urging others to sign a petition to get Cantrell recalled. Mayor Cantrell's Campaign Office released the following statement:. "The recall effort to undermine and discredit the first Black woman...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Giant rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street in time for Southern Decadence

Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. Painting wrapped up Wednesday on a giant rainbow fleur-de-lis that almost fills the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann Street (map). It will be officially unveiled Thursday afternoon in a news conference with city leaders.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#New York City#Mathematics#Board Of Trustees#The Uptown Messenger#The Board Of Liquidation#Xavier University#Transportation Department
NOLA.com

Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar

The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans City Council leaders urge police to speed civilian hires

With New Orleans' shrinking police force struggling to respond to 911 calls and reclassifying some 40% of emergency calls as non-emergencies, City Council members demanded Wednesday that the department's leaders accelerate plans to hire more civilian employees so that officers can get where they are urgently needed. Council members received...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Ex-NOPD chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell have settled a lawsuit, DaBaby's upcoming New Orleans concert has been canceled after low ticket sales, and two tropical depressions could form in the tropics this week. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy