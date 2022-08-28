Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 15-19, 2022; see list and other sales
Palmyra St. 2736: $285,000, Paul N. Sens to Hazlebrook Capital LLC. S. Peters St. 1107: $265,000, Insanis LLC to Makenli Shea Essert. S. Peters St. 1111: $219,000, Richard Jon Lazes to Joseph Robert Edward Tingley. St. Charles Ave. 1224: $186,000, Teresa O. Preston, William N. Preston Jr., William and Teresa...
NOLA.com
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
NOLA.com
Former U.S. Attorney: Shades of Gotham City in today's New Orleans
“Gotham isn't a city anymore. It's a battleground.”. This sober assessment by Police Commissioner Gordon in the fictional "Batman" stories could have been acquired from the daily headlines of The Times-Picayune | Nola.com. For example, Aug. 24: “Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day;” “LaToya Cantrell's stay in France: First-class travel, a tour of the Riviera and a side trip to Paris;” and “Cantrell says she 'picked no sides' at sentencing of teen robber.”
NOLA.com
New Kipp Central City Academy leader comes home again, with 'wildly ambitious' goals
American novelist Toni Morrison once said, “Home is memory, home is history, home is where you work.” And those words could have been written just for New Orleans native Quiana Jones. Jones grew up in Central City with her family home on one corner and her grandparents' on...
Cantrell Recall Collects Thousands of New Orleans Signatures Over The Weekend
New Orleans residents upset about crime are showing up in droves.
“Do you feel abused yet?” Newell Normand on Cantrell’s response to first-class travel expenses
“This is what you call stupid is, as stupid does. Instead of being transparent with multiple opportunities that she’s had with media to reveal what she has actually charged in a proactive way, she sits back and says nothing. Do you feel abused yet?”
NOLA.com
These treasured New Orleans area sites might disappear. Landmarks Society raises alarm.
Earlier this year, preservationists with the Louisiana Landmarks Society were so alarmed by the deterioration of the 7th Ward jazz landmark Perseverance Hall that they added it to their 2022 list of the nine most endangered sites in the New Orleans area. The nine notorious sites were unveiled Tuesday at...
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell hires former NYPD patrol chief to help revamp New Orleans Police Department
The former head of New York City’s massive police patrol division is set to join Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, in a move aimed at shoring up an embattled, shrinking police force. Fausto Pichardo, who rose to become the second-highest ranking officer in the New York Police Department before...
Recall leaders respond to Cantrell campaign allegations, call them lies
The Vice Chair of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the mayor’s political action committee is spreading lies to try and discredit the organizers of the recall.
WDSU
Mayor Cantrell's campaign office responds to recall efforts
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor campaign's office has responded to the recent recall efforts, as some residents are urging others to sign a petition to get Cantrell recalled. Mayor Cantrell's Campaign Office released the following statement:. "The recall effort to undermine and discredit the first Black woman...
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell settle lawsuit over yanked job offer
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has settled a lawsuit from Warren Riley, the controversial post-Hurricane Katrina police chief who alleged that she wrongfully yanked a job offer to him in 2018. A little more than three weeks before the case was set to go to trial, U.S. District...
NOLA.com
Giant rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street in time for Southern Decadence
Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. Painting wrapped up Wednesday on a giant rainbow fleur-de-lis that almost fills the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann Street (map). It will be officially unveiled Thursday afternoon in a news conference with city leaders.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar
The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
Former NOPD Superintendent: New Orleans crime problem fixable
Ronal Serpas says this latest crime wave is predictable and preventable. He says the the NOPD needs a good gumbo of officers who actively respond to crime and officers who are free to investigate crimes and find criminals.
Cantrell recall organizers getting signatures, threats
Leaders of the recall effort to remove the mayor of New Orleans from office say they are getting overwhelming support. Recall Committee Chair Belden Batiste says, “I want the best for our city.”
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council leaders urge police to speed civilian hires
With New Orleans' shrinking police force struggling to respond to 911 calls and reclassifying some 40% of emergency calls as non-emergencies, City Council members demanded Wednesday that the department's leaders accelerate plans to hire more civilian employees so that officers can get where they are urgently needed. Council members received...
NOLA.com
Where Black NOLA Eats is bringing influencers to New Orleans' Black-owned restaurants
Nice Guys NOLA stayed busy last Friday. The Saints game was playing, and DJ Captain Charles kept getting people to leave their tables on the outdoor patio and dance — sometimes with the waiters. And a table of social media influencers were there to document it all. The Earhart...
NOLA.com
Man killed at edge of Central City, marking 200th homicide in New Orleans this year
A man was killed at the edge of Central City and Milan late Tuesday, becoming the 200th homicide victim this year in New Orleans. The total is 32% more than at the same time in 2021, according to an analysis of data from the New Orleans Police Department and the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office.
WLBT
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A graduate of Tougaloo College was killed Tuesday in a “belt loader entanglement” at the New Orleans Airport. According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Jermani Thompson, 26, was injured on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Ex-NOPD chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell have settled a lawsuit, DaBaby's upcoming New Orleans concert has been canceled after low ticket sales, and two tropical depressions could form in the tropics this week. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
