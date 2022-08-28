Read full article on original website
Recent Fire At Carroll County Landfill Sparks Reminder About Proper Battery Disposal
Staff at the West Central Iowa Solid Waste Management Association reminds customers to be careful of what they throw into the trash after a close call last week. Solid Waste Director Mary Wittry says workers recently found a burning laptop battery that started a small fire at the landfill. She...
Starting In September, A New Food Pantry Option Will Be Available For Carroll County Residents
Starting in September, a new food pantry option will be available for any Carroll County resident. The Tiger Cupboard will officially begin handing out food on Wednesday, September 7, and Carroll Middle School’s Juvenile Court Liaison Hunter Harmening says they will be open the first and third Wednesday of every month. He says the Food Bank of Iowa provides the food out of Des Moines.
A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll
The Carroll Police Department was dispatched yesterday (Wednesday) to report three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. According to law enforcement, they arrived on the scene at approximately 10:09 p.m. and located the females in the parking lot. The subjects were identified as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton. Odendahl and Edwards have had issues with Cotton in the past. Authorities say Odendahl walked into the store, saw Cotton, and said hello, resulting in the two making comments back and forth. Odendahl tried walking to her car, and Cotton was in the way. Odendahl pushed Cotton to get out of the way, which is when the fight broke out. Law enforcement says an employee at the store saw Odendahl yell at Cotton while inside, and they observed the altercation outside. Edwards and Odendahl had minor scrapes and cuts, and no injuries were observed on Cotton. Odendahl and Cotton were transported to the Carroll County Jail, where they were booked for disorder conduct fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
Doneta Linquist of Sac City
Doneta Kay Linquist, age 85, of Sac City, IA, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Emanuel–St. John Lutheran Church in Lytton, IA, with Pastor Ben Worley officiating. Casket bearers will be will be Doneta’s grandchildren. Burial will be in the Cedar Cemetery near Lytton.
ATF Executes Federal Warrants At BW Outfitters In Denison, Anita
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) served multiple federal search warrants today (Wednesday) at a Denison gun retailer’s stores and home. An ATF spokesperson confirmed that agents executed the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, owned by Brad Wendt of Denison, in connection to alleged violations of federal firearms laws. As the investigation is ongoing, the agency could not provide specific details regarding the nature of the raids. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it is released.
The Guthrie County Fair Kicked Off Today And Runs Until Labor Day
The Guthrie County Fair gets kicked off today (Thursday) and runs until Labor Day. Fair Board Vice President Erin Bendickson says livestock shows will be every day, and the swine show kicked everything off at 8:00 a.m. this morning. Livestock shows are not the only thing participants will enjoy with...
The Carroll Police Department Was Dispatched To Graham Park After A Physical Altercation Occurred
The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to Graham Park today (Wednesday) after reports of a physical altercation involving a weapon occurred at the shelter house. Law enforcement says the fight happened at approximately 11:00 a.m. when Taylor Frank of Carroll jumped Amy Hunter of Carroll, striking her in the head several times. Authorities were shown a video of the fight that showed Frank hitting Hunter. The video also showed Hunter pulling a machete from underneath her shirt and advancing toward Frank. Hunter was arrested for carrying weapons in the commission of an assault and booked into the Carroll County Jail. Frank was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to jail, where she was cited and released for disorderly conduct.
The Carroll County Sheriffs Office Is Seeking The Publics Help To Identify A Man
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole from a local church. According to law enforcement, on Sunday, August 28, a male subject entered the Catholic Church in Roselle and removed three cameras from inside. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 712-792-4393. A photo of the subject can be found included with this story on our website.
Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday
Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Des Moines Man Charged For Multi-County Pursuit Over The Weekend
A Des Moines man faces several charges following a multi-county pursuit over the weekend. At approximately 6:09 p.m. on Saturday, an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 144 in Greene County. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Ian Russell Patterson, failed to yield to law enforcement’s lights and sirens and sped away. With the assistance of a spotting aircraft, Patterson’s vehicle was located in Boone County, and he was taken into custody for eluding, a class D felony, driving while barred and third-offense possession of a controlled substance—marijuana, aggravated misdemeanors, and several scheduled traffic violations. Patterson was booked into the Greene County jail where he remains in custody as of this (Tuesday) morning. Multiple area law enforcement agencies assisted the Iowa State Patrol during Saturday’s pursuit.
Collen Heidenreich of Wall Lake
Colleen J. Heidenreich, age 93, of Wall Lake, Iowa died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Twilight Acres Nursing Home in Wall Lake. Colleen Jeno Heidenreich was born to William and Jennie (Auen) Schafer in Crawford County, Iowa on October 7, 1928. She graduated from Wall Lake High School in 1946. Colleen’s career consisted of working two years in Des Moines, nine years with Farmers Savings Bank in Lake View, and 35 years at Wall Lake Savings Bank (now Bank Midwest).
Joan Hiles of Denison
Funeral Services for 91-year-old Joan Hiles of Denison will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, September 5 at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Private inurnment will be held at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison on Wednesday, September 7. She passed away Tuesday, August 30 at Gracewell-Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Randy Nissen of Manning
Funeral Services for 61-year-old Randy Nissen of Manning will be held on Friday at 11am at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with burial at Manning Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-11am on Friday at the funeral home. The Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Randy is...
Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Carroll Girls Swim Falls in Season Opener
Carroll dropped their season opener on Thursday night in Council Bluffs, losing to a talented and deep Titan team 118 to 50. The Tigers placed well in relays, winning the 200 Free with Hailey Burns, Amelia Holt, Zelda DeMoss and Emma Myers in 1:49.77 and taking 2nd in the 400 Free Relay with Hailey Burns, Natalie Kent, Amelia Holt and Emma Myers. They finished 3rd in the 200 Medley Relay with Zelda DeMoss, Claudia Gidoncha, Natalie Kent and Ella Perry. Holt and Myers both had success in individual events as well. Myers was 2nd in the 200 IM and 100 Breast while Holt took 2nd in the 50 Free and 3rd in the 100 Fly. Hailey Burns had their other top 3 finish in the 100 back, finishing 3rd.
Carroll High Football
Carroll High opened their football season at Denison Schleswig on Friday, August 26th with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, winning 28-0. They earned the Olsen’s Outdoor Power Teamwork Team of the Week. Congrats to Coach Rowedder and the entire team!
