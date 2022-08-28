Read full article on original website
ESPN
Nottingham Forest break English record for most signings in one transfer window
Nottingham Forest made their 21st signing of the summer on Thursday, breaking the English record for the most arrivals in one transfer window. Forest, who secured promotion to the Premier League last season, completed deals for defenders Loic Bade, from Rennes, and Willy Boly, from Wolves, as well as winger Josh Bowler from Blackpool on a hectic final day of the transfer window. Bowler was subsequently loaned to Greek side Olympiakos for the remainder of the season.
ESPN
Man United turnaround continues with third straight win, but long-term questions linger
LEICESTER, England -- Manchester United's resurrection from last season's pit of despair continues. They visited Leicester City on Thursday and beat the Foxes 1-0, extending their winning streak to three games. - Report: Leicester City-Man United report | Premier League table | Upcoming fixtures. An early goal from Jadon Sancho...
ESPN
Paul Pogba paid €100,000 to extortionists - French prosecutors
World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ($100,000) to an organised group, including his brother, that was trying to extort him for millions, French officials said Tuesday. French prosecutors are investigating allegations that Pogba was the target of extortion by his brother, Mathias Pogba, and childhood friends from the east suburbs of Paris, where they grew up. They demanded €13 million from the France midfielder, and repeatedly intimidated him, claiming he didn't support them after he became an international star.
ESPN
Ryan Giggs assault trial: Jury fails to reach verdict
The jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs was discharged Wednesday after failing to reach a verdict on domestic violence charges against the former Manchester United star. Giggs, 48, had been on trial for four weeks but, after more than 20 hours of deliberations, the Crown Court jury of seven women and four men failed to reach any verdicts.
