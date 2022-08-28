Read full article on original website
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
Cowboys reportedly release Cooper Rush and Will Grier, make Dak Prescott the only QB on 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys are in the process of figuring out their quarterback room ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, and reportedly may end Tuesday with just one on roster. The Cowboys have released quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier, per ESPN, making Dak Prescott the lone signal-caller on the team.
Browns cutting former top-10 draft pick Josh Rosen as they trim roster to 53 players
The quarterback situation in Cleveland has more developments, this time with Josh Rosen. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports the Browns are expected to cut Rosen to get down to the 53-man roster. There is no official announcement yet, but it's expected soon, with the deadline at 4 p.m....
Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report
Collin Sexton has a new team, and a new contract. On Thursday, Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz as part of the package that landed three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. In addition to Sexton, the Cavs also traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to Utah in order to complete the blockbuster deal.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
O.J. Howard signing with Texans after meeting with Bengals earlier in week, per report
O.J. Howard has had a whirlwind of a week. He was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday as Buffalo whittled its roster down to 53 players. Howard was reportedly set to join the Bengals before the defending AFC champions added several other tight ends to their practice squad on Wednesday. Howard's busy week culminated on Thursday as he will sign with the Texans after visiting Houston earlier in the day, according to Pro Football Network.
Michael Thomas: Let go by Cincinnati
The Bengals released Thomas on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Thomas made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The veteran defensive back appeared in eight games last year, registering 18 tackles across 229 snaps (87 defensive).
Giants' Joey Bart: Enters concussion protocol
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in...
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Week 1 status TBD
When asked if McKenzie, who left practice early Saturday with an undisclosed injury, would be available for Week 1 action, GM Brandon Beane noted Thursday "we'll see," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. The report relays that Beane added that McKenzie figures to push play in the contest, but the...
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Not going anywhere
Cephus remains on the 53-man roster after Tuesday's roster deadline, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions only kept five receivers in the continued absence of Jameson Williams (knee), but Cephus will be sticking around despite missing most of the summer with an undisclosed leg injury. However, as nothing more than the No. 4 or 5 receiver on an offense that will feed its tight end and running backs, Cephus is a much longer shot for fantasy relevance this year than he was out of the gate last year.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: No longer competing with Mack
Pierce faces less competition for playing time with the Texans set to release Marlon Mack, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Pierce ran for 49 yards in the preseason opener, was rested for the second game and then played with the starters in the third and final exhibition, taking six carries for 37 yards and a TD. Mack wasn't bad this preseason, but he'd fallen behind Pierce for early down work and doesn't have much experience playing special teams or handling passing downs. While coach Lovie Smith has declined to name a starter, Pierce is an overwhelming favorite to lead the team in carries Week 1 at Indianapolis, with Rex Burkhead then expected to get most of the third-down and hurry-up snaps.
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
Lamar Jackson contract: Star QB reveals Ravens did not offer him $250 million guaranteed
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens still haven't agreed to a new deal with Jackson's self-imposed contract deadline drawing closer by the day. Jackson, who represents himself, already stated he won't negotiate with Baltimore once the regular season starts -- which is 11 days away. How much the Ravens have...
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Goes deep again Monday
Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-7 victory against the Phillies. Garrett brought in Arizona's second run with a single in the fourth inning, and he plated the team's 13th and final run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, and the multi-hit performance was his fourth in six contests since being called up Aug. 17. Garrett has plenty of power as demonstrated by the 28 homers he slugged in 103 games at the Triple-A level prior to being moved up to the big-league club.
Matt Barkley: Released by Bills
Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
