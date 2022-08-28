Read full article on original website
'It was frantic' | Suspected migrants hit by a truck after escaping stash house at a Southside motel
SAN ANTONIO — In a suspected case of human trafficking, four migrants were trying to escape after being held against their will at a Southside motel. San Antonio Police are searching for the two suspects who chased the migrants in a black truck. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspecting cop watches construction site of previous theft, catches pair of thieves in the act
SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested after police say they attempted to steal materials from a construction site on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when a San Antonio police officer, being proactive, decided to sit and watch a construction site near Cataipa Street and Carnahan Street, where thieves had targeted previously.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek new leads into who gunned down woman in East Side driveway in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the community's help to identify the suspects responsible for a 24-year-old woman's death over four years ago. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 15, 2018 off Gorman near Nolan Street on the East Side. When police arrived on...
Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside
SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who shot at car during road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver of a car who shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident last week. The incident happened at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Interstate 35 and Interstate 10, near downtown. A Crime...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
KSAT 12
Car traveling on wrong-side of road hits VIA bus head-on, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say the driver of a car that crashed into a VIA Metropolitan bus Wednesday morning was traveling on the wrong side of the road at the time. The compact car hit the bus head-on in the middle of Wurzbach Road, not far from Evers Road, after 5:30 a.m.
KSAT 12
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
news4sanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
KSAT 12
Woman pulled out knife while stealing cart of items at Dollar General, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of pulling out a knife during an aggravated robbery at a West Side Dollar General. A Crime Stoppers report states the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the store in the 4300 block of Culebra Road. The woman packed...
SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
KSAT 12
Bond denied for man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Wednesday denied bond for a man accused in the deadly tractor-trailer incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people. The motion was signed by United States Magistrate Judge Henry J. Bemporad in San Antonio.
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 people, including teenager, along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 18 years for fatally striking motorcyclist on Northeast Side in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving erratically and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side in late 2020 was sentenced by a judge to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in the case. The crash happened Nov. 9, 2020, in the 13200 block...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
1 Person Hospitalized 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Authorities reported a multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 people early Wednesday morning in San Antonio. The crash occurred at the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo at around 6 AM.
KTSA
Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a west side shooting in broad daylight that killed a man on Monday. Investigators say they are looking for suspects after the man in his 20s was shot in front of a home around 2:45 p.m. Police say they...
KSAT 12
Woman killed while running across Loop 410 on the West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was struck by a vehicle as she ran across Loop 410 has died from her injuries, according to San Antonio police. Police said the accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Monday on the exit ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 90, near Marbach Road.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect accused in consignment shop burglaries
San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused in several consignment shop burglaries in San Antonio and other nearby cities. Police said the suspect targets high-end handbags, and he also hit up shops in Olmos Park, Castle Hills and Selma. The man may have a fresh cut on his...
