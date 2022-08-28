ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD: Suspecting cop watches construction site of previous theft, catches pair of thieves in the act

SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested after police say they attempted to steal materials from a construction site on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when a San Antonio police officer, being proactive, decided to sit and watch a construction site near Cataipa Street and Carnahan Street, where thieves had targeted previously.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside

SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
news4sanantonio.com

ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
KTSA

SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
