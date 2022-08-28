Rep. Christine Chandler: Let’s Use This Opportunity To Make Meaningful Change For Our State

Be sure to grab your New Mexico Outdoor Pass from the nature center and head to Los Luceros Historic site this Sunday for a day of insect-filled fun! Photo Courtesy PEEC. Created by Pajarito Environmental Education Center and Los Luceros Historic Site, the New Mexico Outdoor Pass (NMOP) is a FREE booklet included with FREE community events for families where everyone gets rewarded for spending time outside. Participate in this activity and get a stamp for your New Mexico Outdoor Pass booklet. Fill your book with stamps and you’ll be rewarded with prizes!

ALCALDE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO