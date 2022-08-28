Rep. Christine Chandler: Let’s Use This Opportunity To Make Meaningful Change For Our State

Read full article on original website
State Now Offers Both Renters And Homeowners Assistance
The State of New Mexico has brought two programs that provide housing aid under one consolidated program to simplify access to emergency housing assistance funds. The newly created New Mexico Home Fund helps homeowners and renters in New Mexico that have been financially impacted during the pandemic cover housing expenses and avoid eviction or foreclosure. The NM Home Fund combines the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) and Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and can be accessed at nmhomefund.org.
Use New Mexico Outdoor Pass From The Nature Center To Visit Los Luceros Historic Site Sunday
Be sure to grab your New Mexico Outdoor Pass from the nature center and head to Los Luceros Historic site this Sunday for a day of insect-filled fun! Photo Courtesy PEEC. Created by Pajarito Environmental Education Center and Los Luceros Historic Site, the New Mexico Outdoor Pass (NMOP) is a FREE booklet included with FREE community events for families where everyone gets rewarded for spending time outside. Participate in this activity and get a stamp for your New Mexico Outdoor Pass booklet. Fill your book with stamps and you’ll be rewarded with prizes!
