Eddie Howe enjoyed the show Newcastle put on for Alexander Isak at Wolves

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mcmc3_0hYixR5G00

Boss Eddie Howe believes new record signing Alexander Isak will be excited after watching Newcastle’s dramatic late 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s brilliant late volley grabbed a point for the Magpies at Molineux.

It cancelled out Ruben Neves’ first-half rocket which looked set to give the hosts their first Premier League win of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ei7G_0hYixR5G00
Ruben Neves fired Wolves ahead in the first half (Jacob KIng/PA) (PA Wire)

Newcastle were unable to select new £60million striker Isak, still waiting for a work permit after his move from Real Sociedad, but the forward watched from the stands as his new side maintained their unbeaten start.

Howe said: “If I’m looking at it through his eyes I would be excited looking at the team and how many chances we could create for him. I’d also realise I’d have to contribute to the team in a physical way because that game was brutal.

“Strikers are always judged on their goal output and creativity. We hope he makes a difference when he plays. He is a linker of play as well and is not just a goalscorer, he will contribute in all the aspects of our build-up play. That’s why I’m excited for what he can do to the team.

“This is our first one (work permit) since I’ve been here which has taken this long. I don’t know if the Bank Holiday weekend had something to do with it.

“I would be hugely disappointed if we couldn’t use him on Wednesday (at Liverpool) in some capacity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Od8Mf_0hYixR5G00
Alexander Isak was at Molineux to watch his new team-mates earn a point (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

The Magpies were arguably the better side in the first half, with Joe Willock missing their best chance, but they found themselves behind at the break.

The opener came seven minutes before half-time when Pedro Neto found Goncalo Guedes and he teed up Neves, 25 yards out, to drill a superb drive past Nick Pope.

It rocked Newcastle and they struggled to recover until being handed a late lifeline when VAR denied Wolves a second.

The Magpies were caught on the break and Neto gave Ryan Fraser a shove to break away and tee up Raul Jimenez to tap in 10 minutes from time.

The visitors were furious referee Peter Bankes allowed the goal but the official was then encouraged to check the monitor and it was rightly ruled out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryXn1_0hYixR5G00
Raul Jimenez thought he had doubled his side’s advantage (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

It set up a dramatic finale where the Magpies levelled and could even have snatched victory.

Saint-Maximin produced a moment of magic in the final minute to level when Hwang Hee-Chan sliced a clearance and the forward smashed a sensational volley into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

“It was an incredible finish from Allan, he is so unpredictable, fair play, what a finish and technique,” added Howe.

It sparked a Newcastle onslaught and Jose Sa denied Saint-Maximin before Elliot Anderson hit the bar from close range.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage, still waiting for their first Premier League win of the season, was unhappy Fabian Schar escaped a red car for a foul on Neto early in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2og3Jb_0hYixR5G00
The Newcastle players were celebrating after the late goal to earn a draw (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

“There were two decisions against us, it’s hard to take. I was surprised when I saw it, it looks like a red card and – after we saw the image – 90 per cent of the people will say its a red card but VAR took a different decision,” he said.

“VAR should have said to the referee to look and afterwards he could have taken a better decision.

“We gave another good performance. When we conceded the goal it is a bit frustrating but the good signals are there.”

Lage also revealed defender Willy Boly, linked with Nottingham Forest, failed to show up for the game despite being in the squad.

“He was in the squad but he did not turn up,” he said. “He has been a great professional, he has not had problems with me but he wants to force something.

“They are all men, they know how to do it, but they need to be professional. I took my decision to put him the squad list and he made his decision.

“He has a proposal in his hands and he wants to go. That’s my feeling. I understand he wants to move but I told him he needs to understand I need to put him in the squad. After that Boly took his own decision.”

