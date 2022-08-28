ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Museum of Art receives Georgia Council for Arts grant

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnGwM_0hYiwKgY00
Campers work on an art project at a 2022 summer art camp at the Albany Museum of Art. The AMA has been awarded a Bridge Grant by Georgia Council for the Arts. Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY — The Albany Museum of Art was awarded a grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023.

A total of 213 organizations was awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant will provide operating support funding to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations.

