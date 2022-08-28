ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Carjacking suspect rams Detroit police car, crashes into tree while fleeing

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A carjacking suspect in Detroit is still missing after he rammed police officers in a stolen SUV before bailing from the vehicle and fleeing Sunday. Detroit police confirmed the suspect intentionally drove toward a police car that had attempted to box the driver in after he parked at a gas station.
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
Facebook Marketplace Charger sale becomes carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are issuing warnings about some Facebook Marketplace Sales because they can go very wrong - that’s what happened to a Detroit woman who tried to sell a Dodge Charger for $75,000. "That’s definitely a big no, no I would not suggest that," said Lt....
Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in alley

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an alley. Police are currently in the block of Colfax, near Warren and Tireman. Police initially received a call for a person down in the alley, and on arrival, they located a decomposed body. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.
Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
Ring a bell: Rosie the Riveters celebrated on Labor Day

YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - At Willow Run Airport a celebration of Rosie the Riveter was held this Labor Day. "The women stepped up to do things they weren’t accustomed to doing, and a lot of people really didn’t think they could do," said Jeannette Gutierrez. Rosie...
