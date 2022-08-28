Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Carjacking suspect rams Detroit police car, crashes into tree while fleeing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A carjacking suspect in Detroit is still missing after he rammed police officers in a stolen SUV before bailing from the vehicle and fleeing Sunday. Detroit police confirmed the suspect intentionally drove toward a police car that had attempted to box the driver in after he parked at a gas station.
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
fox2detroit.com
16-year-old Ja'Miyah identified as third victim in last Sunday's random shooting spree
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - 16-year-old Ja'Miyah Lawrence was identified by her mom as the Jane Doe victim of last Sunday's quadruple shooting. Four people were shot; three of them fatally during a randomly targeted shooting. Ja'Miyah was tragically killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday in the area of Margareta...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward for helping in arresting 27-year-old's killer
Dymaris Jones was pumping gas in Detroit when he was gunned down last April. The suspect behind the shooting remains missing as family plead with the public to help bring him to justice.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County Sheriff deputy suspended without pay following investigation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations of wrongdoing by a deputy that worked in the corrections division of the department. According to a release by the sheriff's office, the deputy has been suspended without pay. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the office had...
fox2detroit.com
Facebook Marketplace Charger sale becomes carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are issuing warnings about some Facebook Marketplace Sales because they can go very wrong - that’s what happened to a Detroit woman who tried to sell a Dodge Charger for $75,000. "That’s definitely a big no, no I would not suggest that," said Lt....
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
'I'll never understand' family mourns death of Detroit man killed in random shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "He had a heart of gold." 28-year-old Chayne Lee was one of three victims shot and killed last Sunday morning. The gunman randomly targeted people he saw that day. "He was a beautiful person, goofy he was just goofy, silly, make you laugh," said Myah Lee,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in alley
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an alley. Police are currently in the block of Colfax, near Warren and Tireman. Police initially received a call for a person down in the alley, and on arrival, they located a decomposed body. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
fox2detroit.com
Group remembers beloved Ram's Horn waitress killed in last Sunday's shooting spree
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lari Brisco, a mother of five, was one of the victims tragically killed in a random shooting spree last Sunday. She is remembered by her family and by a group she crossed paths with 8 years ago at the Southfield Rams Horn she worked at.
fox2detroit.com
Community mourns Detroit mother of 5 killed in random shooting
The 43-year-old mother of five was killed last weekend by a random shooter on Sunday while she waited at a bus stop in Detroit. Lari Brisco worked a second job at Ram’s Horn to make ends meet and feed her family.
fox2detroit.com
20-year-old man killed after being ejected during crash on Woodward Ave.
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead, and his passenger is hospitalized following a crash in Pontiac Sunday morning. Police say Brody Thompson, 20, of Brown City, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street at around 1:45 a.m when the crash occurred.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit media icon Specs Howard - AKA Jerry Leibman - laid to rest
On Monday family and loved ones said goodbye to a legend in the broadcast television and radio industries. Jerry Liebman, also known as Specs Howard died Sept. 3rd at 96 years old.
fox2detroit.com
Ring a bell: Rosie the Riveters celebrated on Labor Day
YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - At Willow Run Airport a celebration of Rosie the Riveter was held this Labor Day. "The women stepped up to do things they weren’t accustomed to doing, and a lot of people really didn’t think they could do," said Jeannette Gutierrez. Rosie...
fox2detroit.com
Eastern Michigan University faculty union weighing strike against school after breakdown in negotiations
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Faculty at Eastern Michigan University are weighing a potential strike against the school after the union contract with the college expired last week. Members of the EMU-American Association of University Professors plans to convene Tuesday to decide on whether to authorize a strike after the...
Comments / 5