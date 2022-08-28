Read full article on original website
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Carjacking, attempted homicide, armed robbery, purse snatching
Two women were robbed this week in separate incidents on Uptown streets, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Another survived an attempted homicide, and a fourth woman was carjacked. The carjacking occurred Wednesday night in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue. The victim was sitting in her vehicle...
wgno.com
Second arrest made in illegal street driving case
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a second suspect in a reckless driving investigation from June. It’s part of the latest Wheel of Justice report. In June, the NOPD announced multiple suspects in the case. Three of them were juveniles, so their names were not released. Two were not and were identified by police as 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez and 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, both of New Orleans.
Man wanted on attempted murder charges after August 12 incident
It's believed that Joseph fired a shot at the victim before driving off in a white 2019 Dodge Ram1500 Crew pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate Z328613.
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
L'Observateur
Gramercy Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Connection with 2019 Homicide
On August 30, 2022, 30-year-old Quannae Clark of 502 N Ezidore St. Gramercy, LA, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith also of Gramercy. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors just prior to the opening statements on the morning of a scheduled jury trial. Clark was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter is the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.
Man shot in the French Quarter early Thursday morning
According to the NOPD, a shooting happened at the intersection of North Peters and Bienville streets
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested, accused of pointing gun at juveniles in road rage incident
Police say that Maye was driving a black SUV and is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.
WDSU
Folsom man arrested and accused of attempted murder
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Folsom man who is being accused of second-degree murder. According to deputies, Ladarrion Santee, 41, is accused of pushing over another male in an argument and shooting at the individual before the man shot Santee twice in self-defense.
uptownmessenger.com
Man found shot to death on Louisiana Avenue
A man was fatally shot on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), the New Orleans Police Department reported. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Louisiana, near Loyola Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the...
Man murdered in New Orleans as city closes in on 200 homicides this year
Gunfire rang out Tuesday night near the corner of Loyola Avenue and Louisiana Avenue. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left an unknown male dead,”
an17.com
Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa
On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week
Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
fox8live.com
Deputies searching for vehicle stolen from Hammond area Dollar General
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a suspect that is believed to have stolen a vehicle from a Dollar General store on Wardline Road. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was taken on Mon., Aug. 22 when the owner of the vehicle left it running while they briefly went into the store.
Video appears to show deputy kick 12-year-old boy during arrest
The video also shows one deputy kicking the suspect while another kneels on top of the suspect. Watch the video below.
Jail detainee says officer kicked him in the face during raid to end protest
A 66-year-old detainee in the New Orleans jail whose housing pod was the site of a multi-day protest earlier this month told The Lens that an officer kicked him in the face during a joint operation between the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections to retake the unit.
uptownmessenger.com
Suspects sought in reckless driving of ATVs on Carrollton and Earhart
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying multiple suspects seen operating non-street legal vehicles recklessly on city streets on Aug. 21. At about 5:50 p.m., the suspects pictured below were observed operating multiple ATVs and off-road dirt bikes in a reckless manner...
fox8live.com
Police trying to identify woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula police are asking the public’s help to identify and find a woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday night (Aug. 26). Chief Bry Layrisson said the attack occurred at a Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of...
Orleans Parish Jail sees yet another stabbing
For the second time since Friday–and at least the sixth time in the last six weeks–an inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center has been stabbed.
NOLA.com
Man dies after showing up at New Orleans hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in New Orleans and authorities said they are trying to determine where the crime happened. The man arrived at a hospital in the 2000 block of Canal Street, which is home to University Medical Center, at 1:30 a.m. and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to preliminary information from police.
Man dies after Monday morning shooting, NOPD gathering details
According to officers, the man arrived at the hospital in the 2000 block of Canal by private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after getting there.
