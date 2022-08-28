ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second arrest made in illegal street driving case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a second suspect in a reckless driving investigation from June. It’s part of the latest Wheel of Justice report. In June, the NOPD announced multiple suspects in the case. Three of them were juveniles, so their names were not released. Two were not and were identified by police as 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez and 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, both of New Orleans.
Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
Gramercy Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Connection with 2019 Homicide

On August 30, 2022, 30-year-old Quannae Clark of 502 N Ezidore St. Gramercy, LA, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith also of Gramercy. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors just prior to the opening statements on the morning of a scheduled jury trial. Clark was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter is the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.
Folsom man arrested and accused of attempted murder

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Folsom man who is being accused of second-degree murder. According to deputies, Ladarrion Santee, 41, is accused of pushing over another male in an argument and shooting at the individual before the man shot Santee twice in self-defense.
Man found shot to death on Louisiana Avenue

A man was fatally shot on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), the New Orleans Police Department reported. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Louisiana, near Loyola Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the...
Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa

On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week

Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
Deputies searching for vehicle stolen from Hammond area Dollar General

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a suspect that is believed to have stolen a vehicle from a Dollar General store on Wardline Road. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was taken on Mon., Aug. 22 when the owner of the vehicle left it running while they briefly went into the store.
Suspects sought in reckless driving of ATVs on Carrollton and Earhart

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying multiple suspects seen operating non-street legal vehicles recklessly on city streets on Aug. 21. At about 5:50 p.m., the suspects pictured below were observed operating multiple ATVs and off-road dirt bikes in a reckless manner...
