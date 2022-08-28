Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision with motorcyclist in Orlando

Read full article on original website
WESH
Lanes blocked on I-4 as Orlando officers help person in distress
ORLANDO, Fla. — All lanes along I-4 at Colonial Drive were blocked Thursday afternoon because of a person in distress, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police were able to bring the person to safety and traffic is flowing once again.
WESH
Suspect in custody after armored truck robbery in Lake Mary, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. — An armored car was robbed just a little before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a Seminole County bank near Lake Mary. No one was hurt, and a person was taken into custody minutes after everything went down. At one point, a shot was fired. Deputies swarmed...
TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
click orlando
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
click orlando
Delivery driver, accused of groping woman, arrested in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man faces charges after deputies said he groped a woman while he was working for the delivery service GoPuff. Gustave Aphner, 33, was arrested Monday at his home on Teakwood Drive. Deputies said Aphner was making an alcohol delivery to an apartment on Point...
click orlando
1 dead, 1 injured after plane flips over on Orlando airport taxiway during severe weather, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A person died and another was injured after a twin-engine aircraft flipped over while taxing for departure during severe weather at the Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The Diamond DA42 Twin Star, along with another unoccupied aircraft, were involved in the weather-related incident...
Arrest made in alleged Goff's Drive In arson
Orlando Police have arrested a man they suspect of setting a fire at Goff's Drive In earlier this year. The iconic ice cream stand in Parramore was set ablaze on May 20 and the stand's owner immediately suspected that their business was being targeted for reasons unknown. On Monday, police arrested 58-year-old Alfred Kirkland of Orlando on charges of arson.
mynews13.com
More changes coming to deadly stretch of Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s called the deadliest mile in Central Florida and now even more changes are coming to Orange Blossom Trail, south of I-4. Carmen Molina lost her son, Victor Perez, when he was hit and killed on Orange Blossom Trail in January 2019. What You...
click orlando
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
click orlando
Volusia man gets 15 years in prison for accessory 2017 Deltona fatal shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man was sentenced to 15 years in Florida state prison for accessory after the fatal shooting of a Deltona man outside his home, the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Charlie Martin, 25, pleaded guilty to accessory in the murder...
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
fox35orlando.com
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
WESH
Osceola teen left unresponsive from car accident regains ability to speak
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Christina and Ed Verdecia said their 16-year-old son Jacob Verdecia was in the backseat of a car with friends when the driver lost control on the turnpike earlier this month. They said Jacob Verdecia wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and that the crash left him in...
fox13news.com
1 dead after severe weather causes planes to flip at Orlando Executive Airport, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has reportedly died and a second was seriously injured after a pair of planes flipped at Orlando Executive Airport after intense storms moved through Central Florida on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. Carolyn Fennell, a spokesperson for Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), said one of...
fox35orlando.com
Rollover crash causes heavy traffic delays on I-4 in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - A rollover crash is causing big backups for drivers on Interstate 4 in DeLand on Tuesday morning. Officials say this happened at mile marker 126. All eastbound lanes were closed completely for a short time, but lanes have since reopened. No serious injuries have been reported.
click orlando
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
Driver arrested after fleeing deputies, crashing into ditch
A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from authorities in Brevard County and leading a chase into Indian River County.
click orlando
After another police suicide, Osceola sheriff’s office hires in-house counselor
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – After yet another police suicide in Central Florida, deputies have come up with a solution: the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has finally hired a full-time in-house mental health expert. Until this year, the department never had one. Capt. Fred Hinderman grew up with the...
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee police stepping up enforcement on Silver Star Road
Orange County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. To ensure driver, bicyclist and pedestrian safety, the Ocoee Police Department will be conducting high-visibility enforcement details on Silver Star Road from Bluford Avenue to Wet Circle Key Drive between Aug. 30 and May 12, 2023.
