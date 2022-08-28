Read full article on original website
Local Living: Festivals, Festivals and more
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause. On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray. The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.
Get ready for some October Fest-ivals
Get your steins ready. South Carolina will have more than its share of October beer events and activities to attend. After several years of cancellations and delays due to hurricanes and pandemics, beer festivals are back and they’re bigger than ever. Whether you are new to Charleston, a veteran...
State Fair taking entries for 2022 competitive exhibits
The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting entries for this year’s competitive exhibits, which will be on display October 12-23. The annual exhibits will showcase South Carolina’s finest in agriculture, arts, crafts, flowers and livestock. Those wishing to compete can view the Exhibit Guide and enter online now through September 1 at scstatefair.org/competitions.
Getting Down to Business: Sylvan’s Jewelers
Sylvan’s began in 1897 when brothers Gustaf Jonson, a watchmaker, and Johannes Sylvan, a jeweler, opened the doors to Gustaf Sylvan’s High-Grade Jewelers. This year marks our 125th year serving the Columbia area, and we are excited to celebrate with our clients and the community. The most important things to us are the relationships we’ve been able to build with our clients. They continue to support us, and that’s why we’re still here.
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
Columbia To-Do List (August 31-Sept. 6): Patti LaBelle, Prince tribute show and First Thursday
There’s a certain caliber of musician whose legacy is so self-evident that making the case for why you need to go see them perform is almost pointless. Patti LaBelle, the “Godmother of Soul,” is such an artist. An R&B dynamo with decades of hits and diva charisma to spare, LaBelle’s iconic soprano is so indelibly intertwined in the history of American popular music that, even at 78, it is required listening. The singer hosts a “legendary evening” with the Terence Young Experience this Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets run from $62-$127, and the show starts at 8 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN.
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
Bethune hosts a free baby shower to meet needs of mothers in the community
BETHUNE, S.C. — Over 15 moms headed to the Bethune Community Center for the town's free baby shower on Tuesday. "In the town of Bethune and surrounding communities, we really don't have a shopping location," said Bethune Mayor Susan Holley. The town co-hosted the event alongside Syntrell Thompson Marketing...
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen. Per the announcement, Leah Nadorff of Columbia, S.C. has won the $1.2 million prize package, which consisted of:. A 3,000-square-foot home. A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. $100,000 from LendingTree.
Publix announces new location in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
Attainable workforce housing coming to BullStreet District
New attainable housing is coming to the BullStreet community, featuring 90 rental apartment units with accompanying amenities. Construction for the project will soon begin in downtown Columbia. The apartment complex, known as Midtown at BullStreet, will cover approximately two acres near Page Ellington Park, a new 20-acre city park. Midtown...
Project Life celebrates 30 years of service to Orangeburg youth
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Project Life: Positeen is celebrating 30 years of service to Orangeburg youth. The learning center was opened in 1992 by councilwoman Liz Keitt. “We knew the Lord had to be a part of it and doing all of this, we just obeyed him because we knew the children needed the help," said Keitt.
Overnight Lane closure in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
More than 350 acres added to this South Carolina State Park
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians who enjoy the outdoors have one more reason to celebrate this week. Over 350 acres of land -- comprised of three tracts -- have been added to Lee State Park, just east of Bishopville in Lee County. South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation &...
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
Boil Water Advisory for Columbia Avenue residents
Columbia Water is advising residents on Columbia Avenue to boil their water until further notice. Customers on 566 Columbia Ave and the 600 Block of Columbia Ave are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking cooking, or ice making, according to officials. Anyone else also experience loss of water or low water pressure should also do the same.
Deputies investigating shooting near Irmo
Irmo, SC 09/01/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are in the early stages of an investigation into a shooting that took place near Irmo. According to the Department, this happened in the 5800 block of Wescott Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. A...
Columbia caregiver awarded national scholarship to pursue care-related career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After serving as a caregiver for both of her parents, a Columbia caregiver is now getting a helping hand in pursuing a care-related career. LaKecia Robinson was recently awarded a national caregiver scholarship program by Griswold Home Care, an in-home senior care franchise, and its nonprofit, the Jean Griswold Foundation.
