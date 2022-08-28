ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Festivals, Festivals and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause. On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray. The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.
COLUMBIA, SC
Charleston City Paper

Get ready for some October Fest-ivals

Get your steins ready. South Carolina will have more than its share of October beer events and activities to attend. After several years of cancellations and delays due to hurricanes and pandemics, beer festivals are back and they’re bigger than ever. Whether you are new to Charleston, a veteran...
CHARLESTON, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

State Fair taking entries for 2022 competitive exhibits

The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting entries for this year’s competitive exhibits, which will be on display October 12-23. The annual exhibits will showcase South Carolina’s finest in agriculture, arts, crafts, flowers and livestock. Those wishing to compete can view the Exhibit Guide and enter online now through September 1 at scstatefair.org/competitions.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiametro.com

Getting Down to Business: Sylvan’s Jewelers

Sylvan’s began in 1897 when brothers Gustaf Jonson, a watchmaker, and Johannes Sylvan, a jeweler, opened the doors to Gustaf Sylvan’s High-Grade Jewelers. This year marks our 125th year serving the Columbia area, and we are excited to celebrate with our clients and the community. The most important things to us are the relationships we’ve been able to build with our clients. They continue to support us, and that’s why we’re still here.
COLUMBIA, SC
moderncampground.com

Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football

Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia To-Do List (August 31-Sept. 6): Patti LaBelle, Prince tribute show and First Thursday

There’s a certain caliber of musician whose legacy is so self-evident that making the case for why you need to go see them perform is almost pointless. Patti LaBelle, the “Godmother of Soul,” is such an artist. An R&B dynamo with decades of hits and diva charisma to spare, LaBelle’s iconic soprano is so indelibly intertwined in the history of American popular music that, even at 78, it is required listening. The singer hosts a “legendary evening” with the Terence Young Experience this Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets run from $62-$127, and the show starts at 8 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Willie Wells
WECT

2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen. Per the announcement, Leah Nadorff of Columbia, S.C. has won the $1.2 million prize package, which consisted of:. A 3,000-square-foot home. A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. $100,000 from LendingTree.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Publix announces new location in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Attainable workforce housing coming to BullStreet District

New attainable housing is coming to the BullStreet community, featuring 90 rental apartment units with accompanying amenities. Construction for the project will soon begin in downtown Columbia. The apartment complex, known as Midtown at BullStreet, will cover approximately two acres near Page Ellington Park, a new 20-acre city park. Midtown...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Overnight Lane closure in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
LEXINGTON, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Boil Water Advisory for Columbia Avenue residents

Columbia Water is advising residents on Columbia Avenue to boil their water until further notice. Customers on 566 Columbia Ave and the 600 Block of Columbia Ave are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking cooking, or ice making, according to officials. Anyone else also experience loss of water or low water pressure should also do the same.
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Deputies investigating shooting near Irmo

Irmo, SC 09/01/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are in the early stages of an investigation into a shooting that took place near Irmo. According to the Department, this happened in the 5800 block of Wescott Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. A...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia caregiver awarded national scholarship to pursue care-related career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After serving as a caregiver for both of her parents, a Columbia caregiver is now getting a helping hand in pursuing a care-related career. LaKecia Robinson was recently awarded a national caregiver scholarship program by Griswold Home Care, an in-home senior care franchise, and its nonprofit, the Jean Griswold Foundation.
COLUMBIA, SC

