Allegheny Outdoor Club Has Three Rides Set for September
WARREN, Pa. – On Thursday, Sept. 1 a bike ride on the Bayfront Connector trail is planned. Everyone is to meet at the Get Go gas station on Rt 430 at exit 32 off I90 at 10 a.m. Pat Spicer is leading the ride and can be reached in the evening at 814-757-8831.
Help us keep telling Warren County’s stories
When I returned to Warren after a five-year stint as an Air Force spouse and writer for the Schriever Sentinel at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, I felt something was missing. As I settled back into the sports desk at our local legacy paper, I realized that although...
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.?
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
Local Officials Hold Overdose Awareness Day Event
WARREN, Pa. – Let’s start a conversation. On Wednesday, Family Services of Warren County hosted Overness Awareness Day at Gen. Joseph Warren Park with several agencies in attendance. The goal, obviously, was to raise awareness, but also to let people know that it’s something that can be prevented....
NPRC Opens New Learning Center in Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. – The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announced that it opened a new location in Meadville for the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The college said in a release on Wednesday that the instructional location at Parkside Commons officially opened on Aug. 17. “The location will feature...
All Smiles as WCSD Students Return to School
It was the first day of school in the Warren County School District, and students and faculty alike were eager and excited to get back. Gary Weber, WCSD Director of Administrative Support Services, noticed the energy right away this morning. “I was up at Warren High this morning, and everyone...
Sheffield Earns Season-Opening Sweep Over Eisenhower
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Sheffield opened the 2022 campaign with a sweep over visiting Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Wolverines controlled the first two sets, while the Lady Knights nearly forced a fourth set before Sheffield came away with a 25-15, 25-8, and 25-21 victory. Kassidy Orinko led the offensive attack...
Eisenhower Girls Hold off Kane
RUSSELL, Pa. – Emily Grosch’s goal five minutes into the second half proved to be the difference as Eisenhower beat Kane, 2-1. Katie Bunk scored in the first half, on an assist from Clara Steinberg, who had two assists in the game. Jillian Watts scored in the first...
Warren Opens with Sweep Over Titusville
WARREN, Pa. – Warren volleyball came out and “took care of business” on its way to a season-opening sweep over visiting Titusville on Thursday. Outside of the early part of the third set, the Dragons controlled the match on their way to a 25-12, 25-9, and 25-15 win over the Rockets. More importantly for head coach Mike Dolan, Warren didn’t commit many unforced errors.
