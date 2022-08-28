ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Green Guide: How sustainable is your wardrobe? Jessica Carroll challenges fashion's eco credentials

By Jessica Carroll For You Magazine
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

This week, Jessica Carroll asks the question: How sustainable is high-street retailer Next?

What’s The Story?

Launched in 1982 by designer and retailer George Davies, high-street behemoth Next is still one of the UK’s biggest hitters, with around 550 branches and eight million online customers. Sales recently reached a staggering £4.9 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbIwv_0hYiv5Uh00
Bag, £28, next.co.uk. Jessica Carroll asks the question: How sustainable is high-street retailer Next?

Why Should I Buy?

While it doesn’t list the factory where this bag was made, Next does publish the names of all its own-brand suppliers. This is good for transparency as consumers can investigate procedures such as working conditions.

What’s The Aim?

To offer ‘beautifully designed, excellent quality clothing… responsibly sourced and accessibly priced’. Everything is eminently affordable – the most expensive own-brand item (not including leather or cashmere) is £130 for a winter coat. Not bad for almost 3,000 products. But at what cost? The jury’s still out on sourcing and quality.

The Extra Mile

Next has joined the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals programme, aiming to eliminate them from its supply chains. Around 70 per cent of its factories that deal with chemical processes are part of this scheme.

Why Shouldn’t I Buy?

The factory is in China, plus the bag is made out of polyurethane (a type of plastic) and arrived in two plastic bags. What’s more, this month Next was embroiled in controversy when a Greenpeace investigation found garment offcuts from brands including Next being incinerated in kilns in Cambodia, exposing workers to toxic fumes. Next said this is against its guidelines and is finding out how it happened.

Verdict

A dependence on plastic and a factory halfway across the world show that sustainability is less of a priority than cheap products. However, it’s promising that Next takes transparency seriously and is working to reduce the release of harmful chemicals in its supply chain.

Our Rating

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother who honed her frugal habits during the 2008 financial crisis reveals how she cuts costs by dumpster diving and growing her own veg - and brings in extra cash by flogging car boot sale finds online

A frugal mother who struggled to make ends meet during the 2008 recession has revealed how she slashes her family's bills by reselling second-hand clothes and crockery online. Tess Bolton-Gould, 54, who said that she would sometimes need to make 50p stretch several days during the financially strenuous period 14 years ago, is now sharing her savvy spending habits as Britain is gripped by a cost of living crisis.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Dozens of Australia Post outlets are set to close across the country as in-store customers disappear and online services soar

Up to 30 Australia Post office branches across the country will shut their doors as demand for online services soar and in-person customer visits plummet. The government-owned corporate giant confirmed plans are underway to close dozens of stores in metropolitan areas, with locations expected to be announced imminently. Internal sources...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

570K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy