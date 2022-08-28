ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2204RM_0hYiuzMZ00

DELON THOMPSON

School: St. Bonaventure

Year: Senior

Sport: Football

Comment: The dynamic running back ran for school-record 369 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries to lift lead St. Bonaventure to a 46-41 victory over Pacifica in a showdown of county powers Friday night. Thompson broke St. Bonaventure legend Lorenzo Booker's single-game record of 352 set against Orange Lutheran in the 2000 CIF-SS Division XI final. His six TDs also tied the school record Booker set twice. Thompson has rushed for 605 yards on 58 carries in two games this season for the Seraphs (1-1).

AIDAN McCLENEGHAN

School: Simi Valley

Year: Junior

Sport: Golf

Comment: After earning Coastal Canyon League MVP honors last year, McCleneghan is off to a strong start in 2022. She teamed with Jiya Dalal to shoot a best ball score of 3-under-par 69 to win the Lady Pirate Invitational at Alisal River Golf Course in Solvang on Tuesday. In the Pioneers' season-opening match, McCleneghan fired a 2-under 34 to earn medalist honors and lead Simi Valley to a 225-231 win over Oaks Christian on Thursday in a nonleague match at Rustic Canyon Golf Course.

The athletes are chosen by The Star sports staff.

