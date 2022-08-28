ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Man killed in speed flying accident in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNrq3_0hYiuvpf00
Photo Courtesy: Summit County Sheriff's Office 

Crews from the Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) recovered the body of a missing speed flyer in Breckenridge on Saturday, according to a news release.

Speed flying is a sport that combines paragliding and sky diving. Flyers typically launch from a peak with a small canopy-style wing above them. The wing then fills with the incoming air, allowing flyers to safely descend.

The victim reportedly launched from Peak 6 in Breckenridge sometime before 9:30 AM.

"The reporting party said he had launched first with his paragliding wing and landed in the Far East parking lot at Copper Mountain Resort, and his friend had launched behind him with a speed wing, which should have made his flight much shorter than the reporting party’s flight. Upon landing, the reporting party did not find his friend in the parking lot. He called his friend’s cell phone several times and there was no answer. He called 911," the release said.

A team from SCRG was paged at 10:29 AM, with four members ordered to travel to the top of Peak 6 on a UTV. Crews from Flight for Life also did a flyover to help search for the missing man.

"The Flight For Life crew spotted the subject from the air and were able to land about a quarter of a mile above him and hike down to him, where they confirmed he was deceased," officials said.

The victim's speed wing was also found tangled in a broken of part of a tree.

Crew members recovered and evacuated the body down the "K chute" ravine of Ten Mile Range.

"Rescuers set up a series of belay systems to transport the wheeled litter down steep terrain. All rescuers were in the Far East parking lot by 6:45 pm and the body was delivered to the Summit County coroner. Any further information regarding the fatality will be released by the coroner’s office," the release said.

Condolences go out to those affected by this death.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

3 people rescued from capsized boat in Chatfield Reservoir.

South Metro Fire Rescue's dive team and park rangers are responding to reports of a capsized boat at the Chatfield Reservoir, in Jefferson County, SMFR said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.The accident was first reported around 4:15 p.m. and within 15 minutes, SMFR said they rescued all three people that were onboard. Those people will be evaluated by paramedics, according to SMFR.Just before 5 p.m., SMFR said that none of the people rescued had any injuries and did not require medical attention.Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews will remove the boat from the water sometime soon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, CO
State
Colorado State
Breckenridge, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Breckenridge, CO
Crime & Safety
Summit County, CO
Accidents
City
Breckenridge, CO
KKTV

Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
9NEWS

Speed flyer killed in crash in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after crashing while speed flying in the mountains of Summit County Saturday. Summit County Rescue Group said in a release that they learned at 9:38 a.m. that a speed flyer had gone missing after launching from Peak 6. Speed flying is...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Accident#Scrg#Utv
Daily Record

State Patrol: 13-year-old Longmont girl caused crash at 287 and Lookout

Investigators say a 13-year-old girl driving her parents’ SUV caused a four-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Friday morning that included a school bus. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the 13-year-old, from Longmont, was driving her parents 2009 Chevrolet Suburban by herself north on U.S. 287 when she failed to stop at the intersection with Lookout Road, rear-ending a Kia Optima.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 injured In Highway 285 crash in Bailey

Colorado State Patrol says a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 285 near Mile Marker 222 Monday night. That's near Bailey.A CSP spokesman confirmed one fatality. a 37-year-old female passenger from New Mexico. That woman was a passenger. The driver was hurt. He was 38 and from Texas.Northbound and southbound lanes were closed for several hours.
BAILEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

2022 Taste of Colorado: 6 things to know

The annual Taste of Colorado, a free festival, is this weekend in Denver at Civic Center Park. This year's festival is said to be 'twice as big' with visitors expecting to see new attractions all around. Here are 6 things to know before you go:. The annual Taste of Colorado...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
OutThere Colorado

With more sizzling summers, Colorado changes how heat advisories are issued

For all the images of ski resorts and snow-capped peaks, Colorado is experiencing shorter winters and hotter summers that are increasingly putting people at risk for heat-related illnesses. Yet until this year, the National Weather Service hadn’t issued a heat advisory for the Denver metropolitan area in 13 years. That’s because the heat index commonly used by the weather service to gauge the health risks of hot weather relies on temperature and humidity. Colorado’s climate is so dry that reaching the thresholds for that kind...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap in Grand County

As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Project stakeholders, Sen. Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County commissioners and environmental groups convened at the reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy