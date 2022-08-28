Read full article on original website
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
Maryland man shares $325K in lottery winnings with friend after spotting lucky number during stroll
WASHINGTON - Talk about a good friend! An Upper Marlboro man shared his $325,000 in lottery winnings after he won on a lucky number he spotted while he and his friend took a neighborhood stroll. The 57-year-old said he and the friend were on a walk last Saturday when a...
Amazon To Shutter The Doors At Two Warehouses In Baltimore Area: Report
Over 300 Maryland Amazon employees have been given the option to transfer their positions after the shopping giant announced the closing of two of its Baltimore delivery stations, reports WBAL TV. Amazon will be closing the Hanover and Essex locations after the opening of several new and upgraded facilities nearby...
WTOP
Prince William Co. protesters say noise from Amazon data center hurting quality of life
Activists in Prince William County, Virginia, who say they are subjected to constant noise from the Amazon Data Center in Manassas, plan to protest outside the facility Monday afternoon, amid concerns the “area is being overrun with data center development.”. At 2 p.m., outside the Amazon Web Services facility...
Nottingham MD
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
Wbaltv.com
Amazon to close two warehouses in Baltimore area
Amazon has announced that they will be closing two different warehouses in Essex and Hanover affecting over 300 employees. According to Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, these two delivery stations are closing, but each of the employees at these facilities — around 350 — are being offered to transfer to new, nearby facilities with upgraded amenities. She added:
Amazon to close warehouses in Essex and Hanover
Amazon will be closing two of its Baltimore-area warehouses, and will relocate 353 employees. The company filed a notice with the state labor department last week
Lexington Market to hold closing event for historic East Market
Lexington Market is getting ready to unveil its massive new revitalization this fall, but for now, the market will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime features.
$1 Million FAST PLAY win makes St. Mary’s man’s heart race
A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
BET
D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.
A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
foxbaltimore.com
Producers of Natalie Portman's 'Lady in the Lake' series threatened in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Apple TV+ series filming in Baltimore was forced to stop production Friday after several people threatened the producers and tried to extort money from them, Baltimore police said. Chakia Fennoy, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, said the crew was filming around 4 p.m....
State's Attorney Mosby hosts final Bmore Popup for youth on Inner Harbor cruise
State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby hosted her final Bmore PopUp event. Mosby launched the summer series in 2017.
Large gas leak causes resident, strip mall in Southeast DC to evacuate
WASHINGTON — A resident and the adjacent strip mall in Southeast D.C. were evacuated Tuesday morning after a large gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to 23rd and Savannah streets in Southeast D.C., around 10:30 a.m. after a report of an outside gas leak. At the scene, they...
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
Firefighters find body floating in Baltimore's Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters found a deceased person in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Tuesday, according to the local firefighter's union.The body was recovered near the 700 block of Eastern Avenue, the union said.WJZ will continue to update this breaking story.
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up
It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
msn.com
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash
Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
Police in DC work shootings in Northeast, Southeast
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue Northeast, according to a Tweet.
