Read full article on original website
"end of quote. repeat the line."
4d ago
if Democrats can't develop a national policy on immigration or unhealthcare or on national debt how can they develop a policy on water? it seems like Democrats if left to their own devices would develop a policy that works in Virginia... not Seattle or Minneapolis or Tucson.
Reply(2)
4
Related
Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave
Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
Emergency Alert Tells Entire City of Los Angeles to Evacuate by Mistake
An alert that appeared on television said an "immediate evacuation notice" had been issued for Los Angeles and other areas.
FOXBusiness
LA County launches $1K per month universal basic income program
Los Angeles County’s basic income program in which 1,000 residents are receiving $1,000 per month for the next three years is now underway, officials say. The recipients in the pilot program — which the county’s Board of Supervisors established to tackle poverty and income instability — were randomly chosen from a pool of more than 180,000 who applied, according to Fox 11 LA.
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
AOL Corp
Evacuation order telling residents to leave L.A. was broadcast on TV 'in error,' authorities say
An evacuation order telling residents to leave Los Angeles immediately was accidentally broadcast on television Wednesday, authorities said. Viewers in Ventura County who were watching TV at the time received the frightening alert, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The notice "was sent in error by the County of...
2urbangirls.com
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. The county Board of Supervisors...
bdmag.com
City Ventures To Unveil Skyridge, a “Top of the World” Enclave of Estate Homes in Joshua Ranch
Palmdale, CA, August 31, 2022 – City Ventures, California’s leading builder of solar, all-electric homes, announces the highly anticipated Grand Opening of Skyridge, a striking collection of architecturally stunning estate homes located in the Antelope Valley’s coveted Joshua Ranch. The grand opening will debut Skyridge’s model complex and design studio, showcasing a rare opportunity to design your life high above Palmdale, making it one of the most desirable residential communities ever offered in the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LA Council Seeks Access to Homeless Services Database Amid Privacy Concerns
Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness -- despite concerns over privacy.
foxla.com
LA County Supervisors say unauthorized signatures used on certificate honoring Azeri Consul General
LOS ANGELES - Members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors say their signatures were mistakenly added to a certificate of recognition honoring outgoing Azeri Consul General Nasimi Aghayev. Nasimi Aghayev, Azerbaijani Consul General to Los Angeles, tweeted a proclamation of recognition on behalf of Los Angeles County, but...
sandiegocountynews.com
California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 12 months
Sacramento, CA–In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers
In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Headlines: L.A.’s Public School Teachers ‘At a Breaking Point;’ 15-Day Outdoor Watering Ban
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Following flooding, the residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have no running water. [CNN]. —A third of Pakistan is underwater following...
Bakersfield Channel
4 popular Los Angeles County beaches test high in bacteria
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Four popular Los Angeles County beaches had their water tested for bacteria and the results were far higher than expected. Topanga Beach in Malibu is one of the four beaches where the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning visitors not to go into the water. They claim the bacteria levels are higher than what is safe after recent testing. Public health officials say you could get sick.
spectrumnews1.com
4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September
LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
KCET
L.A. City Council Leverages Eminent Domain to Buy Hillside Villa Apartment Building On Behalf of Tenants
At a May 27 Los Angeles City Council meeting, tenants and organizers from across the city flooded the City Hall chamber in a sea of red shirts and signs. They were there to make and witness history, as the City Council voted on — in what could become a citywide model — an effort to seize a 124-unit Chinatown apartment building from its landlord under eminent domain.
High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches
Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
kcrw.com
Higher rent in LA: More building repairs, more evictions?
Los Angeles implemented some of the nation’s strongest renter protections amid the pandemic. But a proposal being considered by the Los Angeles City Council might allow landlords to resume evictions for rent nonpayment starting next year. It would also bring back rent hikes for tenants in rent-controlled apartments starting in 2024.
spectrumnews1.com
Set thermostats to 78, but don't turn off AC to save money, LADWP advises during heat wave
LOS ANGELES — As a heat wave descends upon LA this week, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is advising customers to keep cool but conserve energy. With triple-digit temperatures expected through the Labor Day weekend, LADWP suggests setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, “but don’t shut them off during extreme heat to save money,” LADWP Board President Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement Wednesday.
Comments / 10