ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Mableton Improvement coalition announces inaugural Economic Development Summit

The Mableton Improvement Coalition distributed the following press release about their upcoming Economic Development Summit, coming to the Riverside EpiCenter on September 30:. MABLETON, GA September 1, 2022 – Mableton community advocacy nonprofit group (“MIC”) will host the inaugural Economic Development Summit: Stronger Together—Bridging the Gap to Growth on Friday, September 30, 9AM – 4:30PM.
MABLETON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta City Manager recommends interim Police Chief Marty Ferrell as permanent chief

Marietta interim Police Chief Marty Ferrell has been recommended by City Manager Bill Bruton to take on the job permanently. Appointed by Mr. Bruton, Ferrell has served as the department’s interim chief since February 1, 2022, upon the retirement of former Chief Dan Flynn. Ferrell joined the Marietta Police Department in 1990 and has served the City of Marietta in numerous law enforcement roles over his 32-year career.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: report from Wednesday August 31, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday August 31, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Entertainment
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Marietta, GA
City
Acworth, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Austell, GA
Local
Georgia Government
cobbcountycourier.com

Superintendents Ragsdale, Rivera join students for NAACP education forum

Getting back to normal during a pandemic, with the Uvalde school shooting tragedy fresh on everyone’s minds, is no easy task for staff and students, as addressed in Tuesday’s Cobb County NAACP education forum. Four students joined Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, Marietta City Superintendent Grant Rivera, and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Chandler
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Charlotte Rampling
Person
Frantz Fanon
Person
Robert Mitchum
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb elections open house and job fair to be held at new headquarters

Anyone interested in learning more about the election process or applying for a job with the Cobb elections team should mark the September 10 open house on the calendar. The ribbon cutting for the new Marietta building at 995 Roswell St. NE will take place at 11 a.m. The open house, with tours of the building, including some behind-the-scenes areas, will take place from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. There will be giveaways and light refreshments.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Video Streaming Service#Documentary#French#Spanish#Italian#The Cobb Public Library#Digital
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather forecast Thursday September 1

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday September 1 with a high near 91 degrees. What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Thursday September 1?. Thursday overnight the skies should be clear with a low of around 71 degrees. What will the weather...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday August 31: Morning update

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday August 31 with a high near 89 degrees. Patchy fog is expected before 8 a.m. What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Wednesday August 31?. It is expected to be clear in the evening and overnight,...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy