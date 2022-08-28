Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacosEllen EastwoodPhoenix, AZ
Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million ScamTaxBuzzCalifornia State
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FMesa, AZ
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
17-year-old shot young man at north Phoenix boys group home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in custody after a shooting at a boys group home left a man with life-threatening injuries in north Phoenix on Thursday. At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Officers found a young man who had been shot at the group home. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police speaking out about dangers of 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Phoenix
As if fentanyl wasn't dangerous enough, now, they're finding rainbow-colored fentanyl pills around the city, potentially making it more marketable for kids.
AZFamily
Burglar suspect identified, charged after he fired at officers during standoff in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of burglarizing a home of a woman he knew and then shooting at officers during a standoff in Mesa is back behind bars. Abdul Basit Ishan had been in the hospital since the shooting on Aug. 22 but was released and officially arrested on Monday. He was booked into jail on dozens of charges.
AZFamily
Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers
Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Police investigating double homicide at southeast Phoenix condos
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead early Thursday morning in southeast Phoenix. Officers were called for a welfare check at a condominium complex in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road shortly before 2 a.m. and discovered two men had been shot. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were not taken to the hospital. Police have taped off sections of the complex and homicide detectives are investigating.
AZFamily
Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix hotel
Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Ex-Marine accused of killing Phoenix woman was violent toward a partner before.
AZFamily
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at...
AZFamily
Body found near Tempe Marketplace
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A body was found in Tempe Thursday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it was found just north of Tempe Marketplace. MCSO says there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found. It’s the second suspicious death in the last five months in a homeless encampment in the Salt River bottom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Family of 2 cousins killed at south Phoenix party warning others about gun violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of two cousins shot and killed Sunday at a house party near 27th Street and South Mountain Avenue is demanding answers. Police still haven’t made any arrests. “These kids are in a society where guns, knives, tasers are the answer to all arguments,...
KOLD-TV
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
'Absolutely astonished': Businesses dealing with aftermath of deadly North Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — It's been three days since a shooting rampage near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that killed two people and hurt several others, including two Phoenix police officers. While police investigate the shooting, local business owners are still in shock and left picking up some destruction left...
AZFamily
2 people hurt, suspect detained after shooting in northeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded and another person has been detained by police following a shooting in northeast Phoenix. The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home on East Hearn Road, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police moved her to safety, and she was taken to an area hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix man had trash thrown on his car by teens driving dangerously. He shared the story online to prevent future harm
TEMPE, Ariz. — Weaving through traffic, trash being thrown at cars, and several close-call crashes is what a Phoenix man says he saw unfold right in front of him. Robert Rattner says he was on his way home from the gym when he heard something hit his truck. "I...
AZFamily
Ex-Marine arrested for Phoenix woman’s murder has history of domestic violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An ex-U.S. Marine who was wanted for the murder of a Phoenix woman six years ago has been captured in El Salvador. Raymond Samuel “RJ” McLeod, Jr., 37, was arrested Monday afternoon in the city of Sansonate, about 40 miles west of San Salvador.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating murder after 18-year-old woman dies in south Phoenix
Officers responded to reports of a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman injured. The 18-year-old died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
AZFamily
Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
fox10phoenix.com
Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
MCSO investigating body found near Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death near the Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange Thursday.
AZFamily
Deputies locate parents of a 10-year-old girl found alone in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they have located the parents of a 10-year-old girl. Deputies found the girl alone near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s officials did not release any other details.
santansun.com
Dad set free after Chandler child’s 2004 death
On the morning of Aug. 16, Jeffrey R. Martinson became a free man. His ankle bracelet was removed and he could legally turn his back forever on the 2004 death of his 5-year-old son, Joshua Eberle Martinson, in a bunkbed n his Martinson’s Ahwatukee home. The boy normally lived with his mom in Chandler.
Comments / 0