ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

17-year-old shot young man at north Phoenix boys group home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in custody after a shooting at a boys group home left a man with life-threatening injuries in north Phoenix on Thursday. At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Officers found a young man who had been shot at the group home. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers

Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Police investigating double homicide at southeast Phoenix condos

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead early Thursday morning in southeast Phoenix. Officers were called for a welfare check at a condominium complex in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road shortly before 2 a.m. and discovered two men had been shot. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were not taken to the hospital. Police have taped off sections of the complex and homicide detectives are investigating.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body found near Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A body was found in Tempe Thursday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it was found just north of Tempe Marketplace. MCSO says there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found. It’s the second suspicious death in the last five months in a homeless encampment in the Salt River bottom.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Figueroa#Cbs##Jeep Grand Cherokee#Dadimac
KOLD-TV

Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people hurt, suspect detained after shooting in northeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded and another person has been detained by police following a shooting in northeast Phoenix. The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home on East Hearn Road, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police moved her to safety, and she was taken to an area hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
MARICOPA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting

A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Dad set free after Chandler child’s 2004 death

On the morning of Aug. 16, Jeffrey R. Martinson became a free man. His ankle bracelet was removed and he could legally turn his back forever on the 2004 death of his 5-year-old son, Joshua Eberle Martinson, in a bunkbed n his Martinson’s Ahwatukee home. The boy normally lived with his mom in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy