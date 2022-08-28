ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
corneliustoday.com

Weekender Sept. 2-5: Music, Field of Honor, triathlon

Here is what’s going on Labor Day Weekend. 80z Nation, relive the ‘80s. Food trucks will open at 6 pm and the show begins at 6:30 pm. Outside food and beverage is permitted with the exception of alcohol. Small coolers are allowed. Liberty Park, 25 E. Iredell Ave., downtown Mooresville.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

VLN photo contest winners confirm the beauty around us

Sept. 1. A golden sunset photograph by David Weber is the winner of this year’s Visit Lake Norman photo contest. The winning photo was selected from a variety of pictures that embodied the best of Lake Norman. Second place was awarded to Julie Elliott for her sailboat row photo....
CORNELIUS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Dominion Gas capped old, unmarked gas line near downtown

Sept. 1. There was another gas leak near the Cain Center resulting in the temporary closure of Catawba Avenue. Town officials said old, unmarked gas lines nearby are to blame. “So with digging and heavy machinery close to the unmarked lines, sometimes they will crack or get crushed,” said Tyler Beardsley, assistant town manager.
CORNELIUS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Davidson ringing community dinner bell at Beaver Dam

Aug. 30. The Town of Davidson is holding a community dinner on Sept, 22 at the historic Beaver Dam plantation house on Davidson-Concord Road. They’re serving BBQ, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, cookies and brownies. “I am a firm believer in the fellowship of breaking bread together—it’s a great...
DAVIDSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy