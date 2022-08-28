ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Man suspected of stealing from family's garage in Vista while armed with a knife

By Kristen Taketa
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A 29-year-old man faces felony charges after he allegedly stole several items from a Vista family's garage, then threatened one of the victims with a knife, authorities said.

The burglary happened on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. on North Santa Fe Avenue, just north of East Drive.

The burglar was allegedly working with another man who served as a lookout while he took items from the garage, sheriff's Sgt. Austin Smith said in a statement.

Smith did not say what items were taken. Authorities recovered the items.

A neighbor noticed the burglary in progress and yelled at the lookout, which prompted a resident to check out his garage.

The victim confronted the burglar, who pulled a knife out of his pocket and told the victim not to call the police, Smith said. Then the two suspects ran away.

Sheriff's deputies used a police dog and helicopter to search the area and detained two men. The victim was able to identify one of the men and he was arrested. He was booked into the Vista jail on suspicion of robbery and burglary and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to jail records. The other man was released.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Officer in City Heights police shooting identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released the name of the San Diego police officer who fatally shot a suspect in City Heights last week. Officer Mitchel Tani opened fire on Scholar Wang, 48, on Aug. 23 in a home on Bridgeview Drive, according to a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Tani has […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego

08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Man Who Killed Carlsbad Hiker at 17 Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 68-year-old hiker as a teenager in North County was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years behind bars, according to a San Diego Superior Court spokesperson. Haloa Beaudet pleaded guilty to a murder count in connection with the fatal stabbing of Lisa Thorborg,...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Santa Fe Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

U.S. Marshals most wanted fugitive who allegedly killed his girlfriend arrested after 6 years on the run

SAN DIEGO (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man who had been on the run for years was apprehended in El Salvador this week in connection with his girlfriend’s 2016 death. According to the U.S. Marshals, law enforcement officials in El Salvador took Raymond McLeod into custody Monday, Aug. 29, alongside members of the Marshals team and the U.S. Embassy. McLeod reportedly confirmed his identity to the U.S. Marshals and he was arrested without incident.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Atlas Obscura

San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit

Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
48K+
Followers
85K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy