Watch: Matt Riddle Nailed Seth Rollins With an RKO After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Matt Riddle (who finally got his first name back) and Seth Rollins had an explosive Monday night. Hours before Raw even started, fans spotted the two brawling in the parking lot of Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. Then in a split-screen interview midway through the show Rollins brought up Riddle's recent divorce, causing Riddle to cuss him out and demand to know where he was hiding in the arena. Then after the cameras stopped rolling for the night the two wound up fighting in the middle of the ring. Rollins attempted a Curb Stomp after hitting a low blow, only for Riddle to dodge it and hit an RKO.
Controversial Finish to Title Change on WWE Raw
For the first time in over three months, WWE has Women's Tag Team Champions. August has been home to the WWE Women's Tag Title tournament, a bracket-style series of matches to determine a new pair of titleholders after Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the championships in May. Many joked that the tournament was cursed from the get-go, as NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were deemed "medically unavailable" to compete. They would be replaced by Gigi Dolan and Jacey Jayne, who defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the first round, but were also forced to exit the tournament due to injuries.
Former WWE Star's AEW Deal Reportedly Not Being Renewed
A former WWE star might be on the way out of AEW according to a new report, as Fightful Select is reporting that the reason Bobby Fish hasn't been on AEW TV in recent weeks is that his contract is coming up soon and the deal is not being renewed. Fish's most recent appearance on AEW TV was on the August 3rd episode of Dynamite, and his reported departure from the company is a bit surprising, seeing as during that episode he was involved in a betrayal angle alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, who all turned on the Young Bucks in what seemed like the start of a new feud.
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Reveals What Happened to Dewey Actor After Show Ended
Malcolm in the Middle was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s and some of the show's actors are still major stars today, most notably, Bryan Cranston, who went on to play Walter White in Breaking Bad, a role he recently reprised in the final season of Better Call Saul. Malcolm in the Middle followed the daily lives of a dysfunctional family in the fictional town of Star City as told by the family's middle child, Malcolm, who was played by Frankie Muniz. Muniz is still working today and hilariously voiced himself in an episode of Harley Quinn back in 2019. Muniz has some projects in the works, but some of the other young stars from Malcolm in the Middle are no longer pursuing acting. In fact, fan favorite Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, has not acted since 2010. Recently, Muniz did an interview with Malcolm France (via Lad Bible) and revealed he's not sure what Sullivan, who is now 31, is up to these days.
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit
The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
DC Teases a New Addition to the Flash Family
Out this week, The Flash 2022 Annual is a bit of a unique book in that it is a story within a story. The bulk of the issue, written by Jeremy Adams, centers around Wally West reading Linda Park-West's novel, sci-fi romance that is heavily inspired by her own life with her speedster husband. But for all the fun of the story within a story, there's also a genuine exploration of Wally and Linda's real life, including a major twist at the end that could very well tease a new addition to the Flash family.
Tony Khan Provides Update on Potential AEW Crossover With WWE
While the portals to different wrestling promotions are relatively open for passage, one remains padlocked shut: World Wrestling Entertainment. The house that Vince McMahon built has been exclusive for multiple decades now, running with the narrative that it is the only show in town. While the black-and-gold era of NXT was more open to alluding to the larger wrestling world, as it would make notes of superstars' histories with companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling or Ring of Honor, WWE as a whole has largely ignored the backstories of its talent that honed their craft on the independent scene.
Ric Flair Admits Big Mistake He Made During His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his last match last month at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, beating Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett while teaming with Andrade El Idolo. Reception to the match was mixed, especially given how much Flair bled during the match and how he appeared to be knocked out just before the finish (which he later confirmed was the case). But one of the more controversial moments happened midway through the bout when Flair faked having a heart attack while at ringside in order to give himslef an opening against Lethal. In a new interview with New York Post this week, he admitted that was a mistake.
AEW: Uncensored F-Bomb Dropped During CM Punk's Promo on Dynamite
It took a rousing speech from longtime friend Ace Steel to convince CM Punk to take another shot at the AEW World Championship this weekend, one that included an uncensored F-bomb on live television. The language on AEW Dynamite is usually a little rough but doesn't ever hit that level. Whether Ace Steel didn't realize he said it in the moment, or just didn't care, it helped create a fire inside both CM Punk and all of the fans watching.
Will Ospreay Attacks Kenny Omega After AEW Dynamite Goes Off Air
The long-awaited in-ring confrontation between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay finally culminated on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Meeting in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Titles tournament, Ospreay and Aussie Open battled Omega and the Young Bucks in a main event bout that slowed down for no one. Ospreay's athleticism was put on full display as he landed corkscrew moonsaults, springboard cutters, and more. The high-octane offense wasn't enough for the Commonwealth Kingpin, as The Cleaner successfully struck Kyle Fletcher with the One-Winged Angel. This victory sends The Elite to AEW All Out, where they'll face either Best Friends or Dark Order in the finals.
Watch: Jon Moxley Roasts CM Punk to Open AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley opened this week's AEW Dynamite with an in-ring promo and unloaded on CM Punk. He recapped what happened in their three-minute match last week, saying that Punk hit him with his best shot when he delivered that head kick, but when he saw Moxley wouldn't stay down he "started looking for a way out" of the match. He claimed Punk folded, then said he has zero sympathy for the Chicago native.
AEW Announces World Title Match for AEW All Out
For the first time in company history, All Elite Wrestling approached an upcoming pay-per-view without a title match. Following Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's successful defense over "Lionheart" Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake three weeks ago and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk's return following the match, the writing appeared on the wall for Moxley and Punk to unify the AEW World Title next month at AEW All Out. That took a sharp turn the following week, as Punk and Moxley brawled in multiple segments and AEW President Tony Khan deemed that the unification match had to happen as soon as possible.
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
Watch Jason Momoa Demolish James Corden in Hilarious Tortilla Slap Challenge
Jason Momoa recently wrapped filming the latest film in the Fast and the Furious franchise, Fast X. The actor has a ton of films on his plate and the next big thing he'll star in will be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom looks to be one of the biggest DC sequels with most of the previous cast returning. Momoa recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and he participated in a hilarious challenge. The Aquaman star and the host slapped each other really hard with tortillas. You can check out the challenge in the video below.
Fast & Furious 10: Fast X Set Photo Reveals New Look at Dom's Iconic Charger
Fast X is set to be the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, and it began production back in April. Unfortunately, the film had some unexpected challenges and director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto). The film is still in production with The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier taking over as director, and Diesel and more of the cast members frequently share photos and provide updates. There have been some glimpses of the set, and a recent post from Paparazzi Podcast teases the return of Dom's famous charger.
Netflix Confirms Major Time Jump for Manifest Final Season
This November, Manifest finally makes its long-awaited return to TV, but it comes with a significant time jump. The hit mystery series was cancelled by NBC after its third season and quickly became a streaming juggernaut for Netflix, leading the streaming service to pick it up for a 20-episode final season. The first 10 episodes of that final season arrive on November 10th, and they will begin two years after the Season 3 finale.
The Conners' Michael Fishman Hints at Real Reason Behind Series Exit
Michael Fishman is breaking his silence on his exit from The Conners, and some believe he's indicating that he did not choose to leave the hit ABC sitcom. in a new statement released on Tuesday, Fishman confirmed that he will not be playing D.J. Conner in the series' upcoming fifth season, and that he was "told [he] would not be returning for Season 5." Fishman has portrayed DJ Conner since Rosanne's second episode. Across the first four seasons of The Conners, Fishman has appeared in 36 of the show's 71 episodes, and has also directed five episodes.
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
Pokimane Announces She's Cutting Back on Her Twitch Career
Twitch streamer Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is one of the biggest live streamers on the Amazon-owned platform, but she will be reducing her presence there, at least in some capacity. Twitch is one of the biggest websites on the internet because it's endless amounts of free entertainment from people all over the world. The platform has been embraced by celebrities, companies, and otherwise ordinary people, even allowing some users to make a job out of it. This has led to some streamers becoming millionaires, allowing them to do what some might consider a dream job by playing video games. However, it's not always as glamorous as it may seem.
