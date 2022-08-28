Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Jamie Dimon warns ‘something worse’ than a recession could be coming
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on a client call that while the U.S. economy is still strong and consumer balance sheets and businesses are in “good shape,” there are storm clouds ahead. JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon sees only a 10% chance of an economic slowdown...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3.90 a gallon in the past week, according to AAA data. But gas prices will soon find a floor before spiking later this year, Bank of America warned. Inelastic gas demand means that any tightness in supply will cause prices to surge,...
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Power games over the Pacific: US shows China its military might with 'training missions' as tensions continue to simmer over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Nuclear stealth bombers fly over the Pacific in a defiant show of American airpower amid mounting tensions with China. The two US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and four F/A-18 Hornet Fighters were pictured alongside an Australian E-7A Wedgetail spy plane. Pacific Air Forces described the exercise as 'bilateral training missions',...
