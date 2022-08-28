Read full article on original website
Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.
Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Political expert weighs impact of independent candidate on Kansas governor’s race
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you head to the polls in November, you will see another candidate in the Kansas governor’s race. After meeting the necessary 5,000 signatures, Kansas state Senator Dennis Pyle qualified to be on the ballot along with incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, Republican Derek Schmidt and Libertarian Seth Cordell.
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
Derek Schmidt sits down with FOX4 ahead of November election
Schmidt came to FOX4 Wednesday after releasing his first TV ad. Schmidt will also be going up against Democratic incumbent Governor Laura Kelly.
Independent wins spot on Kansas ballot for governor
A hard-right Kansas state senator who has clashed with Republican leaders has gained a spot on the November general election ballot as an independent candidate for governor.
kggfradio.com
Fourth Kansas Gubernatorial Hopeful Enters Race
There are now four candidates for Governor in Kansas. Libertarian Seth Cordell and Independent Dennis Pyle join Republican Derek Schmidt and Democratic Incumbent Laura Kelly. This is the only governorship that the Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that was won by Donald Trump in 2020. It is shaping up as a very tight race. Most independent observers rate the election as a toss-up. It’s not surprising, because by the end of July Kelly and Schmidt had spent a combined 3.7 million, the most spent on a Governor's race in the history of Kansas.
Kansas teacher who was suspended after refusing to use student's preferred pronouns awarded $95,000 in suit
A Kansas teacher who sued the school district that suspended her for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns reached a settlement with the district Wednesday and will be awarded $95,000, her lawyers said. Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, which describes itself as advocating "for the right of people to...
Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says
A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
lawrencekstimes.com
Schmidt condemns Kelly’s disruption of in-person instruction early in COVID-19 pandemic
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
lawrencekstimes.com
Five nominees’ names sent on to governor for two Douglas County District Court judge positions
The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission has advanced the names of five people who want to fill two judge positions in Douglas County District Court. Gov. Laura Kelly has 60 days — or until roughly Oct. 31 — to select two of the following candidates, according to a news release from the Kansas Judicial Branch:
KYTV
Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas GOP endorsement flurry emphasizes symbiotic relationship between Schmidt, Kobach
TOPEKA — Republican Roger Marshall’s campaign advertisement for U.S. Senate relied on video of a car exploding in a brilliant fireball to provide visual context to claims rival Kris Kobach failed as chairman of the Kansas Republican Party and during two terms as secretary of state. “Everything Kris...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas foster care provider criticizes coverage while Nebraska lawmaker asks for fraud inquiry
TOPEKA — Kansas’ largest foster care contractor responded to Kansas Reflector reporting on the organization’s finances and litigation by pointing to a turnaround under current leadership and a willingness to cooperate with investigators. Saint Francis Ministries said statements published in an Aug. 12 story are “inaccurate” and...
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
lawrencekstimes.com
How weather in outer space could cost Midwestern farmers $1 billion
HAYS — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Kansas energy costs to change with new transmission line project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, […]
KDHE: Kansas tops 9,000 COVID deaths
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say Kansas has topped another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19. It says that 61 more Kansas deaths have been added to the state’s death toll, bringing it to more than 9,000. The positive news is that it took Kansas 25 weeks to get from 8,000 to […]
abc17news.com
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene threatens to terminate big contract; solar project opponents cheer tax exemption's end
After three months of declining job openings, U.S. employers reported more than 11 million openings at the end of July, which may be an unwelcome sign for Federal Reserve Bank officials as they look to cool off the labor market to combat inflation. Information about state business contracts in Missouri may be more difficult to come by after a new law shut down a state contract monitoring website. And in St. Louis, health care data startup CuriMeta announced a partnership with Washington University and BJC HealthCare aimed at identifying trends by sorting through troves of digitized data. Get all the business news to start your day below.
Wichita Eagle
How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
