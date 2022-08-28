ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.

Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kggfradio.com

Fourth Kansas Gubernatorial Hopeful Enters Race

There are now four candidates for Governor in Kansas. Libertarian Seth Cordell and Independent Dennis Pyle join Republican Derek Schmidt and Democratic Incumbent Laura Kelly. This is the only governorship that the Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that was won by Donald Trump in 2020. It is shaping up as a very tight race. Most independent observers rate the election as a toss-up. It’s not surprising, because by the end of July Kelly and Schmidt had spent a combined 3.7 million, the most spent on a Governor's race in the history of Kansas.
Missouri Independent

Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says

A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV

Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
lawrencekstimes.com

How weather in outer space could cost Midwestern farmers $1 billion

HAYS — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
KSNT News

Kansas energy costs to change with new transmission line project

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, […]
KSN News

KDHE: Kansas tops 9,000 COVID deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say Kansas has topped another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19. It says that 61 more Kansas deaths have been added to the state’s death toll, bringing it to more than 9,000. The positive news is that it took Kansas 25 weeks to get from 8,000 to […]
abc17news.com

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Centene threatens to terminate big contract; solar project opponents cheer tax exemption's end

After three months of declining job openings, U.S. employers reported more than 11 million openings at the end of July, which may be an unwelcome sign for Federal Reserve Bank officials as they look to cool off the labor market to combat inflation. Information about state business contracts in Missouri may be more difficult to come by after a new law shut down a state contract monitoring website. And in St. Louis, health care data startup CuriMeta announced a partnership with Washington University and BJC HealthCare aimed at identifying trends by sorting through troves of digitized data. Get all the business news to start your day below.
Wichita Eagle

How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
