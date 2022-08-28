Read full article on original website
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire nearly 15,000 acres, homes get protection
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is approaching 15,000 burned acres in northern Josephine County tonight. It also caused another evacuation order today. That's a thousand-acre increase since this morning's 10am update. The wildfire's Unified Command (UC) update tonight says the deadly fire's size is 14,940 acres, including one...
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire's east and west containment lines underway, 15,635 acres burned
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says this morning the wildfire's eastern edge is getting firefighting resources. Evacuation orders for the east side of the fire reach to Interstate 5 for the wildfire with 1% containment. This morning's evacuation orders map also shows spot fires east of the main wildfire.
FireWatch: DEQ extends Southwest Oregon smoke advisory "until further notice"
SALEM, Ore. -- "Until further notice." That's the time frame for an extended air quality advisory for Southwest Oregon from the state's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today. DEQ is extending its air quality advisory for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties that otherwise was set to conclude today. The advisory...
Fire crews stop wildfire north of Howard Prairie Lake before it spreads
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry crews quickly pounced on a wildfire start on Wednesday afternoon northeast of Howard Prairie Lake and Dead Indian Memorial Road. The fire, titled the Beaver Dam Fire, was stopped at a quarter-acre in size. When ODF got word of the fire, they...
FireWatch: BLM expands Rum Creek Fire emergency closure area
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Bureau of Land Management is expanding its emergency fire closure area for the Rum Creek Fire tonight. The Bureau of Land Management Grants Pass Field Office (BLM) has expanded the temporary closure of BLM-managed lands in the vicinity of Rum Creek Fire for public and firefighter safety as a result of continued fire growth. The fatal fire has burned more than 8,000 acres in northern Josephine County along the Rogue River near Galice and Rand.
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/1 — Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County, West Nile Virus Detected In Jackson County Mosquitoes, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until at least 5 PM PDT Thursday. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
FireWatch: no new Lower Rogue River BLM permits until further notice
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is issuing no new Lower Rogue River recreational access permits until further notice because of the Rum Creek Fire. It says today it will have no new recreational river float spaces posted or issued until further notice because of the...
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
After a devastating wildfire, this tiny Oregon town built back greener
When he woke up early in the morning on September 8, 2020, the first thing that Michael Biggs noticed was the wind. It was stronger than he’d ever experienced in the area. The Southern Oregon air was hot and dry. He posted a message on Facebook warning neighbors of the risk of wildfire, and later left for a hike with his dogs. While he was gone, he got a text from his wife: She could see black smoke rising from the south.
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
Animal crossings to protect wildlife could be coming to these Northern California highways
The California Department of Transportation wants to build animal crossings over and under North State highways to help wildlife navigate across them. Future projects include a $10-$15 million overcrossing on Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. Crossings would make roads safer for animals and motorists, Caltrans Environmental Planner Wesley Stroud said.
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire "highest priority in the area" for fire response
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An appreciative crowd heard firefighters and law enforcement tonight explain their efforts to handle the demands of the Rum Creek Fire. They were part of a community meeting regarding the Rum Creek Fire. The chiefs in charge of firefighting assigned sections of the fire explained their...
Crews fighting western wildfires use special protective wraps to protect houses
MERLIN, Ore. (KTVL) — Firefighters in southern Oregon are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of a wildfire that's being called the "Rum Creek Fire",. Crews are taking advantage of cooler, more humid weather conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Nearly 12,000 acres are burning...
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 8,404 burned acres, nearly doubling in one day
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today's update about the Rum Creek Fire shows its size at 8,404 acres. It was reported at 4,319 burned acres yesterday. Its Unified Command plans a community meeting Tuesday. The lightning-caused wildfire has claimed one firefighter's life and is causing evacuations in northern Josephine County (below). The...
Curry County video shows rescue effort from 300' rock cliff
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A drone is part of the rescue effort that helped a Brookings man get safely off a Pacific Ocean cliff. Video released by the Curry County Sheriff today shows the rescue effort for the man stranded on a 300' rock face. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office...
Ranchers, tribes, state officials clash over Shasta River water
A standoff over shutting down ranchers’ pumps signals a flareup of water wars as California is gripped by seemingly endless drought. “To hell with it. We’re starting the pumps,” one Siskiyou County rancher said.
Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations
The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
FireWatch: Windigo Fire weather concerns though 99% contained
KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- Despite a listed 99% containment, forest managers monitoring the Windigo Fire say today weather is a concern when, "Near critical fire weather is expected today, with hot dry weather." Those conditions can reverse firefighting progress. For example, the Six Rivers Fire in Northern California...
FireWatch: expanded, updated Rum Creek Fire evacuation orders reach I-5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is expanding its list of evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire in the Rand and Galice area. A Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice reaches Interstate 5, shown on this map as of 11pm pacific time Sunday, August 28, 2022, including Hugo and the Grants Pass airport area.
