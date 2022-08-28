ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire nearly 15,000 acres, homes get protection

MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is approaching 15,000 burned acres in northern Josephine County tonight. It also caused another evacuation order today. That's a thousand-acre increase since this morning's 10am update. The wildfire's Unified Command (UC) update tonight says the deadly fire's size is 14,940 acres, including one...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: DEQ extends Southwest Oregon smoke advisory "until further notice"

SALEM, Ore. -- "Until further notice." That's the time frame for an extended air quality advisory for Southwest Oregon from the state's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today. DEQ is extending its air quality advisory for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties that otherwise was set to conclude today. The advisory...
OREGON STATE
Josephine County, OR
Josephine County, OR
Oregon State
Medford, OR
Oregon Government
KDRV

FireWatch: BLM expands Rum Creek Fire emergency closure area

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Bureau of Land Management is expanding its emergency fire closure area for the Rum Creek Fire tonight. The Bureau of Land Management Grants Pass Field Office (BLM) has expanded the temporary closure of BLM-managed lands in the vicinity of Rum Creek Fire for public and firefighter safety as a result of continued fire growth. The fatal fire has burned more than 8,000 acres in northern Josephine County along the Rogue River near Galice and Rand.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/1 — Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County, West Nile Virus Detected In Jackson County Mosquitoes, Rum Creek Fire Update

AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until at least 5 PM PDT Thursday. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Fast Company

After a devastating wildfire, this tiny Oregon town built back greener

When he woke up early in the morning on September 8, 2020, the first thing that Michael Biggs noticed was the wind. It was stronger than he’d ever experienced in the area. The Southern Oregon air was hot and dry. He posted a message on Facebook warning neighbors of the risk of wildfire, and later left for a hike with his dogs. While he was gone, he got a text from his wife: She could see black smoke rising from the south.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Curry County video shows rescue effort from 300' rock cliff

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A drone is part of the rescue effort that helped a Brookings man get safely off a Pacific Ocean cliff. Video released by the Curry County Sheriff today shows the rescue effort for the man stranded on a 300' rock face. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations

The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Windigo Fire weather concerns though 99% contained

KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- Despite a listed 99% containment, forest managers monitoring the Windigo Fire say today weather is a concern when, "Near critical fire weather is expected today, with hot dry weather." Those conditions can reverse firefighting progress. For example, the Six Rivers Fire in Northern California...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

