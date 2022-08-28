ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
BROWN DEER, WI
Caledonia, WI
Wisconsin Accidents
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Caledonia, WI
wgtd.org

Motorcyclist is Killed in Somers Crash; Racine Firefighters Rescue Homeowner

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Somers at the intersection of County Highways 'S' and 'H' Tuesday evening. According to a sheriff's department news release, the driver of an east-bound Honda Accord was in the process of turning north onto H when a Harley Davidson heading west struck the passenger side. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, as did a second motorcyclist who'd been traveling with the first and was hit with some debris. Investigators are looking for any witnesses. They're asked to call 605-5100.
SOMERS, WI
CBS 58

29-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. It happened near WIS 16 eastbound at WIS 190 in Pewaukee around 2:30 a.m. Officials say a motorcycle lost control and crashed. The 29-year-old operator...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia Bear Paw Beach drowning, girl dead

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police said a 6-year-old girl drowned at Bear Paw Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers and Caledonia Fire Department personnel arrived around 5:45 p.m. and learned the girl had been underwater for an "undetermined" amount of time. Fire department personnel started life-saving efforts and took the...
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teutonia and Hadley pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man speeding away from police crashed through two backyards near 55th and Chambers before the chase finally came to an end near Teutonia and Center. Police said they had to use stop sticks to get the driver, a Milwaukee man, 27, to stop. The chase began...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Two-car crash sends five to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car crash at Teutonia Avenue and Mill Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers at the scene told WISN 12 News Hillary Mintz that five people were injured in the crash and had to be taken to area hospitals. Police said a car ignored a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt

MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police searching for murder, arson suspect

MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for a man accused of killing a 37-year-old woman before setting their house on fire last week. First responders were called to a home near 83rd and Vienna last Thursday morning for a report of a house fire. Once they arrived on scene, firefighters...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Skydiver lands in Racine County pond, dies at scene

YORKVILLE, Wis. — A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday morning when he landed in a pond in Racine County. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the 36-year-old man made a hard landing in the pond and was removed by fellow skydivers. He was not conscious or breathing well....
RACINE COUNTY, WI

