FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
wtmj.com
Prosecutors identify man wanted for allegedly killing 82-year-old woman, injuring several others
MILWAUKEE – The man wanted for allegedly killing an 82-year-old woman and injuring several other members of her family is formally being charged with the crime. 57-year-old Leslie Matthew Bost is facing five charges in Milwaukee County Court, including 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. 82-year-old Shirley Mallory was killed while...
wlip.com
More Details on Fatal Motorcycle Crash; Woman Killed in Separate Crash Wed.
KENOSHA, (WLIP)–We have more information on the death of a motorcyclist Tuesday evening. It happened after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways S and H at 6:45 PM. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that an eastbound sedan was struck on the passenger side by a...
Milwaukee police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Milwaukee police are trying to find critically missing 15-year-old Veronica Tirado-Vallejo. She suffers from a medical condition.
wgtd.org
Motorcyclist is Killed in Somers Crash; Racine Firefighters Rescue Homeowner
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Somers at the intersection of County Highways 'S' and 'H' Tuesday evening. According to a sheriff's department news release, the driver of an east-bound Honda Accord was in the process of turning north onto H when a Harley Davidson heading west struck the passenger side. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, as did a second motorcyclist who'd been traveling with the first and was hit with some debris. Investigators are looking for any witnesses. They're asked to call 605-5100.
CBS 58
Kenosha County officials: Motorcyclist dies following crash in village of Somers
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A motorcyclist died following a crash in Kenosha County Tuesday evening, Aug. 30. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, officials responded to the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway H in the village of Somers around 6:45 p.m. Initial reports indicate...
CBS 58
'Our family lost a loving gem': Mother of Nikia Rogers speaks out as police search for her suspected killer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The mother of Nikia Rogers, a 36-year-old woman found dead during a house fire last week, is speaking out for the first time. The suspect was Rogers' boyfriend, Ernest Terrell Blakney. A warrant has been issued for Blakney's arrest. Authorities say he may be driving a...
New Berlin man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Pewaukee
A 29-year-old New Berlin man died after he lost control of his motorcycle, left the road and crashed Tuesday morning, authorities say.
CBS 58
29-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. It happened near WIS 16 eastbound at WIS 190 in Pewaukee around 2:30 a.m. Officials say a motorcycle lost control and crashed. The 29-year-old operator...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia Bear Paw Beach drowning, girl dead
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police said a 6-year-old girl drowned at Bear Paw Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers and Caledonia Fire Department personnel arrived around 5:45 p.m. and learned the girl had been underwater for an "undetermined" amount of time. Fire department personnel started life-saving efforts and took the...
'It only took seconds': Six-year-old drowns at Bear Paw Beach in Caledonia
The Caledonia Police Department provided a sad update regarding a drowning in the village on Saturday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teutonia and Hadley pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man speeding away from police crashed through two backyards near 55th and Chambers before the chase finally came to an end near Teutonia and Center. Police said they had to use stop sticks to get the driver, a Milwaukee man, 27, to stop. The chase began...
nbc15.com
Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
WISN
Two-car crash sends five to hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car crash at Teutonia Avenue and Mill Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers at the scene told WISN 12 News Hillary Mintz that five people were injured in the crash and had to be taken to area hospitals. Police said a car ignored a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt
MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
Nine vehicles involved in two crashes on I-41
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to be cautious following two crashes on I-41.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police searching for murder, arson suspect
MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for a man accused of killing a 37-year-old woman before setting their house on fire last week. First responders were called to a home near 83rd and Vienna last Thursday morning for a report of a house fire. Once they arrived on scene, firefighters...
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin
STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
WISN
Skydiver lands in Racine County pond, dies at scene
YORKVILLE, Wis. — A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday morning when he landed in a pond in Racine County. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the 36-year-old man made a hard landing in the pond and was removed by fellow skydivers. He was not conscious or breathing well....
Man dies in shooting near 40th and Florist, suspect in custody
The Milwaukee Police department responded to the area of 40th and Florist for a shooting just after 7:00pm Sunday
