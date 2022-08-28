ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

caswellmessenger.com

Johnson Sporting Goods to hold huge vendor event

Johnson Sporting Goods has become a popular “institution” in the northeast section of Rockingham County. It is a destination that binds the rural folk of that land to its rolling, pastoral setting and the lifestyle. What started out as a modest outfitter store on Burton Rd. grew into...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Keep an eye on promises made

This week the City of Mount Airy will be having a public hearing regarding the downtown master plan. I have been a resident of Mount Airy and Surry County all my life. I have watched over the past few years a tremendous effort to make the city into something it is not. We say we are focused on tourism, but we seem more focused on modernizing our city to represent other cities and not our own. Mount Airy’s charm is the fact that it offers a glimpse into the past.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy homeless non-profit shutting down

One of the concept designs for the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter on a proposed site on West Lebanon St., Mount Airy. The concept for this design had the shelter located across the street from Daymark Recovery Services which would have provided ease of access for those staying at the shelter to access treatment.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Business
Mount Airy News

Kapps Mill once a hub of activity

This more modern photo shows the Kapps Mill Dam before the flood brought on by Hurricane Michael destroyed the structure in 2018. The dam was beloved by tourists and locals alike for its scenic beauty, fishing, and history. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) Kapps Mill was once bustling with...
Mount Airy News

Yadkin Board says ‘no’ to Three Oaks Quarry

Yadkin County School Board Members speak in opposition to a proposed rezoning that would allow for a quarry near West Yadkin Elementary. In a 4-0 vote the Yadkin Commissioners approve a motion to deny a rezoning request for a mine in Hamptonville. Developer Jack Mitchell speaks about his proposed Three...
HAMPTONVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

New benchmarks show results for young students

Amplify reported significant increases in proficiency at every level in North Carolina grades K–2 by the end of the 2021-22 year, as measured by mCLASS benchmark data when compared with a data set representing students in all states except North Carolina. (Source: NC DPI) As Surry County students have...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Details finalized for Jones School Family Day

National Register of Historic Places plaque to be unveiled at auditorium. More details have emerged for Family Day Friday at the former J.J. Jones High School in Mount Airy. The event, open to the community, will be highlighted by the official unveiling of a plaque designating the auditorium as part of the National Register of Historic Places, scheduled between 5:45 and 6 p.m. at the Jones School Road site.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Pine Hall Elementary to remain open

Pine Hall Elementary students preparing for WPHE interviews in the 1990s. The Pine Hall Ruritan Club hosts their 14th Annual Car Show at Pine Hall Elementary School to benefit various community and county service projects. (Submitted Photo) Back in May, the County’s Board of Education and nearly 250 parents, students,...
PINE HALL, NC
Mount Airy News

Legendary moonshiner to be highlighted

The public long has been fascinated by moonshining and those manufacturing illegal liquor in the hollows of North Carolina and Virginia — with one of that craft’s most-colorful figures to be highlighted in Mount Airy soon. Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton was a moonshiner, bootlegger and entrepreneur from Haywood County...
Mount Airy News

New downtown restrooms taking shape

Local construction workers haven’t been sitting down on the job, judging by the progress made on new, much-needed public restroom facilities in downtown Mount Airy. “It’s going well,” City Manager Stan Farmer said this week of the project unfolding beside Brannock and Hiatt Furniture Co. in a municipal parking lot between that business and Old North State Winery. It started about two weeks ago.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
FOX8 News

Toyota’s plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

BeachBUB offers a safe way to enjoy the sand

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This summer, quite a few families made a trip to the beach. While we often focus on the danger associated with getting into the ocean, not as many people are watching out for something else. A Greensboro man has made it his mission to develop...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Pastors honor scouting siblings

Further honored by Pastors Dodson was Mycha Kindle, sister of Tyrese, who took her own path through scouting before graduating the Early College in 2020 and attending Campbell University in Buies Creek. It takes more than a little effort for a scout to reach the rank of Eagle, so when...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WXII 12

Fire at historic North Wilkesboro building

WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Wilkesboro Fire Department responded to a large building fire Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at a building in downtown North Wilkesboro. Officials with the North Wilkesboro Fire Department confirmed it was a two-alarm fire at the old Holland Clothing building. According to the North Wilkesboro Fire Department, the fire happened a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Local construction workers haven't been sitting down on the job, judging by the progress made on new, much-needed public restroom facilities in downtown Mount Airy. This week the City of Mount Airy will be having a public hearing regarding the downtown master plan.
MOUNT AIRY, NC

