FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Groeling and Teutonia shooting; man seriously wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 near Groeling and Teutonia. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in stable condition. The circumstances leading up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Ulta Beauty theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stealing fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police said the suspect hid "several" fragrance bottles in her purse before leaving the store on Falls Parkway, making no attempt to pay, around 1 p.m.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
BROWN DEER, WI
Exclusive: 85-year-old man shot multiple times, loses wife

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police continue to search for the shooter who gunned down family and friends on a Milwaukee porch last week, one of the men injured is speaking exclusively with 12 News. Ivory Mallory, 85, has been in the hospital for the last seven days, ever since...
MILWAUKEE, WI
West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Family: Brown Deer man found dead in his bedroom

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police are investigating what the medical examiner's office is calling a suspicious death of a man near 62nd Street and Tower Avenue. North Shore Fire Rescue said they were called just before 11 a.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. They found the man dead.
BROWN DEER, WI
Man killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — A man, 47, died in a double shooting Tuesday evening, according to Milwaukee police. Police said were was a fight on North 44th Street, between Glendale Avenue and Congress Street at 6:09 p.m. Someone shot the 47-year-old man and a second man, 39. Police expect the second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Silver Alert canceled, Milwaukee man safe

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday evening, Sept. 1 for Willie Johnson, 83, of Milwaukee. Police said Johnson was found safe. There were concerns after Johnson was reported to have been last seen walking on Nash Street in the area near 51st and Nash around 6 a.m. Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI

