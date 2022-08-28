Read full article on original website
CBS 58
29-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near Teutonia and Groeling Avenues
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting near Teutonia and Groeling Avenues early Thursday, Sept. 1. Police say it happened just before 2:15 a.m. According to officials, the 29-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in...
wtmj.com
Prosecutors identify man wanted for allegedly killing 82-year-old woman, injuring several others
MILWAUKEE – The man wanted for allegedly killing an 82-year-old woman and injuring several other members of her family is formally being charged with the crime. 57-year-old Leslie Matthew Bost is facing five charges in Milwaukee County Court, including 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. 82-year-old Shirley Mallory was killed while...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Groeling and Teutonia shooting; man seriously wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 near Groeling and Teutonia. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in stable condition. The circumstances leading up to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ulta Beauty theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stealing fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police said the suspect hid "several" fragrance bottles in her purse before leaving the store on Falls Parkway, making no attempt to pay, around 1 p.m.
International Business Times
Police Seek Help To Find Suspect Who Killed Girlfriend, Tried To Burn Her Body
Wisconsin police are looking for a homicide suspect wanted for fatally shooting his girlfriend and trying to burn her body. Officials released a photo Tuesday to track down the accused, Ernest Terrell Blakney, 47, for murdering his partner, Nikia T. Rogers, on Aug. 25 at his house in Nash Park, Milwaukee.
WISN
Charges filed against man accused of shooting neighbors, killing one
MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed Thursday against the man accused of shooting four older neighbors last week, killing one woman, near 22nd and Center streets. An arrest warrant has been issued for Leslie Bost, who is still on the run. He is charged with one count of first-degree reckless...
26-year-old woman killed in Kenosha County crash
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said it's investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in the town of Paris.
5 injured in crash at Teutonia and Mill, 1 person ejected
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us one person was ejected from the vehicle and one person was brought to Children's Hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Milwaukee police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Milwaukee police are trying to find critically missing 15-year-old Veronica Tirado-Vallejo. She suffers from a medical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
WISN
Exclusive: 85-year-old man shot multiple times, loses wife
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police continue to search for the shooter who gunned down family and friends on a Milwaukee porch last week, one of the men injured is speaking exclusively with 12 News. Ivory Mallory, 85, has been in the hospital for the last seven days, ever since...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
WISN
Family: Brown Deer man found dead in his bedroom
BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police are investigating what the medical examiner's office is calling a suspicious death of a man near 62nd Street and Tower Avenue. North Shore Fire Rescue said they were called just before 11 a.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. They found the man dead.
WISN
Man killed in double shooting
MILWAUKEE — A man, 47, died in a double shooting Tuesday evening, according to Milwaukee police. Police said were was a fight on North 44th Street, between Glendale Avenue and Congress Street at 6:09 p.m. Someone shot the 47-year-old man and a second man, 39. Police expect the second...
CBS 58
'Our family lost a loving gem': Mother of Nikia Rogers speaks out as police search for her suspected killer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The mother of Nikia Rogers, a 36-year-old woman found dead during a house fire last week, is speaking out for the first time. The suspect was Rogers' boyfriend, Ernest Terrell Blakney. A warrant has been issued for Blakney's arrest. Authorities say he may be driving a...
23-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum; police seek suspect vehicle
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Fiserv Forum.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled, Milwaukee man safe
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday evening, Sept. 1 for Willie Johnson, 83, of Milwaukee. Police said Johnson was found safe. There were concerns after Johnson was reported to have been last seen walking on Nash Street in the area near 51st and Nash around 6 a.m. Thursday.
