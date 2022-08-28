Read full article on original website
Related
beniciamagazine.com
Hidden Benicia: Steve Armenta Park
Parks, like people, have stories. And the little park at the corner of West 7th and K Streets in Benicia has a story of tragedy and remembrance that is worth hearing. Many in town know it as “the Taco Bell park,” because it sits right next to that well-known dining establishment. It’s a grassy neighborhood park with swings and a play structure, and you can sit in the shade and hear the clerk speaking to customers at the drive-through window picking up their orders.
30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday
Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
ksro.com
La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident
The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
The Mendocino Voice
Six arrested in Sacramento while protesting JDSF logging; Crowfoot says resuming timber harvest is ‘appropriate’￼
SACRAMENTO, CA, 8/31/22 — A coalition of Mendocino County activists and allies rallied in the state capital on Tuesday, where six were arrested after blocking the doors to the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) headquarters. This was the culmination of a week of actions to “Save Jackson Forest,” which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vinepair.com
This Historic California Winery Once Rivaled Disneyland as a Tourist Attraction
Many of us know Sonoma as a destination for picturesque views and stunning wines. More than just a wine region, though, it has constantly attracted visitors, and at one point was even on par with Disneyland as one of the most popular tourist destinations in California. However, little known to most, much of Sonoma’s success is owed to the tiny town of Asti and the man who founded it: Andrea Sbarboro.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay Regional Center expanding Santa Rosa support office
A 50-year-old nonprofit organization assisting North Bay residents with developmental disabilities live independently is gearing up to expand in downtown Santa Rosa following a flow of new resources to it and other similar groups statewide. North Bay Developmental Disabilities Services Inc., better known as North Bay Regional Center, next year...
Excessive Heat Warning prompts closure of East Bay open spaces, puts North Bay firefighters on alert
Officials say the closure isn't necessarily because of fire danger, but moreso to prevent hard-to-get-to 911 calls from happening. Here's how residents are reacting.
Napa County's famed Wine Country prepares for climate change
NAPA COUNTY -- Drought, heat, and wildfires all threaten Wine Country grape harvests, but growers are getting creative to defend their crops.Climate change is endangering California's wine industry. Just ask some of the industry's titans."Oh dramatically," responded Andy Beckstoffer of Napa. His Beckstoffer Vineyards is the largest grape grower in Northern California"We're way past deciding whether it's real or not. We can see it," agreed celebrated winemaker Steve Matthiasson, proprietor of Matthiasson Vineyards.Both Beckstoffer and Matthiasson see the dangers of climate change. Like many in Napa Valley, they are determined to fight back"Fighting fire, worrying about fire...what are we doing...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
sonomamag.com
Exciting New Restaurants and Bars Coming to Petaluma
Downtown Petaluma is already hopping with great places to eat and drink, and even more venues are set to welcome guests this fall and beyond. Here are four dining-and-drinking destinations we’ll be first in line for. Luma Bar & Eatery. Petaluma’s beloved oyster bar and seafood restaurant The Shuckery...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County: Excessive heat alert issued
The Sonoma County Department of Health Services has issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The heat alert applies to all of Sonoma County,...
vallejosun.com
Numerous dead sturgeon found on Mare Island shore amid lethal algae bloom
VALLEJO – Nearly two-dozen dead sturgeon and striped bass were observed on the shore of Vallejo’s Mare Island on Tuesday, part of a massive fish die-off that appears to be caused by an algae bloom across the Bay Area. Damon Tighe, a naturalist with the California Center for...
Person found dead floating in the American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported on Wednesday afternoon that a body was found floating in the American River. Firefighters said the body was found near Vine and 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The body will be turned over to the Sacramento County coroner. No information on […]
Powerball ticket sold in Bay Area worth $2.5 million
One lucky person bought a Powerball California Lottery ticket in Daly City that is now worth more than $2.5 million following Wednesday night's draw.
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
JamBase
Umphrey’s McGee Announces Oakland Livestream
Umphrey’s McGee confirmed a livestream for their upcoming concert at The Fox Theater in Oakland available to nugs.net subscribers. The show takes place on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET. Umphrey’s McGee is touring around their 2022 album, Asking For A Friend. The band kicks off...
napavalleylifemagazine.com
Napa Valley’s EXCITING NEW DINING SCENE
To think the pandemic crippled the restaurant business just one short year ago is hard to imagine as Napa Valley’s culinary scene comes alive with vibrant new dining experiences. Whether an alfresco bistro in one of the area’s new hotels or a reimagined local favorite haunt, area foodies are...
One Green Planet
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
Eater
The West Coast’s Legacy Mochi Shops Persevere
When the owners of Benkyodo, the mochi and manju store that stood for 115 years in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown, announced in May 2021 that they intended to close the shop and retire, newspapers and community members decried the upcoming closure as a cornerstone of the Japanese American community lost.
Comments / 3