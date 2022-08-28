Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Body found in New Brighton lake, second water recovery in two days for Twin Cities
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The body of a man was pulled from the south end of Long Lake in New Brighton Monday, marking the second body found in a Twin Cities lake in as many days. The Ramsey County Water Patrol was called for a water rescue around...
fox9.com
Fire guts three-plex home in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire tore through a three-plex residence in Maplewood on Saturday afternoon, leaving all three units uninhabitable. Firefighters with the Maplewood Fire Department rushed to the 2800 block of Southlawn Drive at 3:08 p.m. and arrived to find the living room area of the primary unit engulfed in flames, Maplewood Fire Chief Michael Mondor told FOX 9.
fox9.com
HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer set for next weekend
The largest ovarian cancer fundraiser in the Midwest will kickoff this weekend in Edina. The HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer helps 20,000 cancer patients each year.
fox9.com
Inver Grove Heights man grows 775lb giant pumpkin
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - James may have his Giant Peach and Jeremy Millinczek may not be Charlie Brown, but he seems to have a green thumb for growing gigantic gourds. "This is my great pumpkin," said Millinczek of Inver Grove Heights. "I'm thrilled. The biggest pumpkin I've...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Twin Cities labor leaders celebrate resurgence 'This is a historic moment'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Twin Cities union leaders gathered Saturday in Minneapolis to honor progress made in Minnesota for workers' rights, just as the labor movement is seeing a resurgence locally and nationally. The annual barbeque, hosted by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, had several union speakers in attendance, including...
fox9.com
17-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with semi on Hwy. 95
Franconia Township, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in Chisago County on Saturday afternoon. The teenager, who is from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 95...
fox9.com
Minnesota Town Ball: Class B, C title champions crowned
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After another fantastic season, Minnesota Baseball is crowning new champions this weekend. On Sunday, it took 12 innings, but the Rochester Royals were able to pull out a victory against the Champlin Park LoGators by capitalizing on a pair of late-game mistakes by the LoGators in the Class B championship game.
fox9.com
Bloomington football player paralyzed after being hurt during game
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Bloomington high school football player suffered serious injuries, that left him reportedly paralyzed, after a game on Friday, according to web pages set up to support him. According to a GoFundMe, which has been shared by the Jefferson Jaguars Twitter account, Ethan Glynn was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Minnesota Town Ball: Rochester Royals win extra innings thriller for Class B title
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After another fantastic season, Minnesota Baseball is crowning new champions this weekend. On Sunday, it took 12 innings, but the Rochester Royals were able to pull out a victory against the Champlin Park LoGators by capitalizing on a pair of late-game mistakes by the LoGators in the Class B championship game.
Comments / 0