Andover, MN

fox9.com

Fire guts three-plex home in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire tore through a three-plex residence in Maplewood on Saturday afternoon, leaving all three units uninhabitable. Firefighters with the Maplewood Fire Department rushed to the 2800 block of Southlawn Drive at 3:08 p.m. and arrived to find the living room area of the primary unit engulfed in flames, Maplewood Fire Chief Michael Mondor told FOX 9.
fox9.com

Inver Grove Heights man grows 775lb giant pumpkin

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - James may have his Giant Peach and Jeremy Millinczek may not be Charlie Brown, but he seems to have a green thumb for growing gigantic gourds. "This is my great pumpkin," said Millinczek of Inver Grove Heights. "I'm thrilled. The biggest pumpkin I've...
fox9.com

Twin Cities labor leaders celebrate resurgence 'This is a historic moment'

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Twin Cities union leaders gathered Saturday in Minneapolis to honor progress made in Minnesota for workers' rights, just as the labor movement is seeing a resurgence locally and nationally. The annual barbeque, hosted by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, had several union speakers in attendance, including...
fox9.com

Minnesota Town Ball: Class B, C title champions crowned

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After another fantastic season, Minnesota Baseball is crowning new champions this weekend. On Sunday, it took 12 innings, but the Rochester Royals were able to pull out a victory against the Champlin Park LoGators by capitalizing on a pair of late-game mistakes by the LoGators in the Class B championship game.
fox9.com

Bloomington football player paralyzed after being hurt during game

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Bloomington high school football player suffered serious injuries, that left him reportedly paralyzed, after a game on Friday, according to web pages set up to support him. According to a GoFundMe, which has been shared by the Jefferson Jaguars Twitter account, Ethan Glynn was...
