Las Vegas, NV

bouldercityreview.com

Remains at lake identified as missing LV man

The Clark County coroner’s office on Aug. 24 identified Thomas Erndt as the man whose remains were found at Lake Mead in May. Erndt, 42, of Las Vegas, is believed to have drowned Aug. 2, 2002. His skeletal remains were found in the Callville Bay area May 7 around 2 p.m.
news3lv.com

Body found in trunk of car confirmed to be of missing Arizona man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is releasing more information on the body found inside a trunk near the Las Vegas strip earlier this month. The man, identified as Amir Haggi, is confirmed to have been reported missing out of Arizona within the past couple of months.
bouldercityreview.com

Plane crash sends 2 to hospital

A two-person plane crashed around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near the 12-mile mark of Interstate 11 just outside the city limits. The pilot and passenger survived the crash and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened between I-11 and the Townsite Solar area. No solar...
FOXBusiness

Extreme heat, flooding hits desert tourism

Extreme temperatures out west are hitting some tourist towns hard. Fewer people want to see the sights when it’s 100 degrees and humid. The London Bridge Ice Cream Parlor in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hoped for more tourist traffic after the pandemic slowed down, but triple-digit heat combined with a busy monsoon season has been putting a damper on tourism.
L.A. Weekly

Jarrett Daniel Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Upland Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

49-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Mayflower Lane. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m., near Mayflower Lane on August 24th. Per reports, Daniel was riding a 2008 Kawasaki ZX10R south on Upland Boulevard. As he crossed the intersection on Mayflower Lane, his front tire struck the raised center landscape median. Upon impact, the motorcycle overturned.
