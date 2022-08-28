Read full article on original website
Hiker still missing after continued search efforts
After 75-year-old Rock Stanley went missing 100 volunteers undertook efforts to find him. Today, Stanley is still missing.
bouldercityreview.com
Remains at lake identified as missing LV man
The Clark County coroner’s office on Aug. 24 identified Thomas Erndt as the man whose remains were found at Lake Mead in May. Erndt, 42, of Las Vegas, is believed to have drowned Aug. 2, 2002. His skeletal remains were found in the Callville Bay area May 7 around 2 p.m.
‘Best Dad:’ Body of man missing from North Las Vegas found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kimberly Breeze says she had the best Dad. “He never missed an event with us kids,” Breeze said Wednesday, recalling her father, Clark Hall, of North Las Vegas. “He taught us how to swim. He was involved in everything we did growing up. “And when we had kids, he was Pappa […]
news3lv.com
Body found in trunk of car confirmed to be of missing Arizona man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is releasing more information on the body found inside a trunk near the Las Vegas strip earlier this month. The man, identified as Amir Haggi, is confirmed to have been reported missing out of Arizona within the past couple of months.
Extreme heat approaches the valley, search for the missing hiker continues
High heat is expected in the Valley starting Tuesday, worry grows as search & rescue crews still try to locate missing hiker.
Person crashes in front of North Las Vegas building after driving 80 mph
The North Las Vegas Police Department is warning drivers to travel safely after one person crashed in front of the North Las Vegas Fire Department administration building.
Wife claims domestic violence in deadly crime spree across Las Vegas area, Arizona
A woman accused of going on a deadly shooting spree with her husband and brother-in-law claims she was the victim of domestic violence and is seeking a trial independent of her two co-defendants, court records said.
Plane crashed as Las Vegas man was scattering his father’s ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A former Las Vegas man who died in a plane crash Sunday in Minnesota was scattering his father’s ashes, law enforcement officials said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects in 17 burglaries in 5 days
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects who are believed to be connected to 17 burglaries in just five days. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Police say...
Tropicana closed from Arville to Valley View
There is an emergency closure of eastbound Tropicana Avenue from Arville Street to Valley View Boulevard until further notice.
Pilot, passenger from Las Vegas killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to officials.
1 Person Dead 2 Others Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Valle Verde and Clearwater Canyon Drive at around 8 p.m. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the victims was pronounced deceased by the investigators. The...
Fox5 KVVU
Helping the homeless who live in Las Vegas valley flood control tunnels
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Their home is a lot different from yours. People who work with the homeless believe as many as 15-hundred people are living in gloomy flood control tunnels underneath the valley, at any given time. Rob Banghart knows the streets of Las Vegas can be mean...
Fire crews respond to downtown Las Vegas hotel
A few scary moments Wednesday morning after there was a big fire response to the Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue received a call of fire around 4:55 a.m.
Spill on northbound I-15 causing delays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A spill in the northbound lanes of I-15 is causing traffic delays near Tropicana Avenue. Crews are working to clean the spill which is in the two left lanes.
bouldercityreview.com
Plane crash sends 2 to hospital
A two-person plane crashed around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near the 12-mile mark of Interstate 11 just outside the city limits. The pilot and passenger survived the crash and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened between I-11 and the Townsite Solar area. No solar...
Las Vegas man identified as passenger in fatal ultralight crash
A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.
FOXBusiness
Extreme heat, flooding hits desert tourism
Extreme temperatures out west are hitting some tourist towns hard. Fewer people want to see the sights when it’s 100 degrees and humid. The London Bridge Ice Cream Parlor in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hoped for more tourist traffic after the pandemic slowed down, but triple-digit heat combined with a busy monsoon season has been putting a damper on tourism.
Officials: One dead and two hospitalized after collision in Las Vegas
Following a collision in Henderson, one person is dead with two others hospitalized. All travel lanes on South Valle Verde Drive from Paseo Verde Drive to Horizon Ridge Parkway are closed.
L.A. Weekly
Jarrett Daniel Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Upland Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
49-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Mayflower Lane. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m., near Mayflower Lane on August 24th. Per reports, Daniel was riding a 2008 Kawasaki ZX10R south on Upland Boulevard. As he crossed the intersection on Mayflower Lane, his front tire struck the raised center landscape median. Upon impact, the motorcycle overturned.
