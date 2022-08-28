Read full article on original website
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash has closed multiple lanes on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 135.9 mile marker. As of 8:06 a.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stay...
WSET
I-81 tractor trailer crash in Roanoke County causes traffic delays
Traffic is slowed in Roanoke County after a crash on Interstate 81 closed the north right lane. Traffic cams show traffic still progressing slowly through the area of the tractor trailer crash.
WSET
At least 2 injured after two separate tractor trailer crashes on Rt. 29 in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A double tractor trailer crash on route 29 in Amherst County has injured at least two people. The crashes, involving a total of 4 tractor trailers, sent one driver on a flight to UVA Medical Center for serious injury treatment. Another of the drivers was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with minor injuries.
WSET
Lane closed on 460 after multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A lane on 460 is closed after a crash in Bedford County near Villamont road. Emergency vehicles responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
wfxrtv.com
Two injured after septic truck goes over embankment in Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 8:03 a.m. (8/31/22): The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says Bent Mountain Road is back open after a septic truck crashed over an embankment with two people inside on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, both occupants in the truck were brought to local hospitals. “One patient had critical...
wsvaonline.com
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down interstate most of Tuesday
Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 that sent the driver to the hospital and snarled traffic in southern Augusta County for most of the day. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident happened shortly before 4 am on the northbound side at mile...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. residents react to arrest of wanted fugitive following weeks-long search
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Thanks to the collaboration between state and local law enforcement agencies, a manhunt spanning 19 days and multiple counties came to an end in Dublin on Tuesday with the arrest of a fugitive. According to Virginia State Police, on Aug. 11, the Botetourt County...
WDBJ7.com
Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went...
WSET
Roanoke Co. crash that injured 2 spills pumped sewage across the ground
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police, Fire, and Rescue were on the scene of a crash in the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road on Tuesday evening. Officers said there was a single-vehicle crash. They said the vehicle was a septic truck that went off the road and down a steep embankment with two people in the car.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
WSET
Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found: Bedford Co. Sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office was searching for a teen with autism in the Forest area of Bedford County on Wednesday. As of 3:38 p.m., the Sheriff told ABC13 that Ethan Keys had been found. They said Keys is a 14-year-old boy, who was...
wfxrtv.com
Fugitive wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties lived in Dublin man’s backyard for days
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — After nearly three weeks on the run and a multi-county search, authorities announced Tuesday that Shawn Michael Tolbert was taken into custody in Dublin, where he spent more than two days living in a bus in a man’s backyard. According to Virginia State Police,...
WDBJ7.com
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Driver issued summons in tanker truck crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Tuesday, 5:55 p.m. The Virginia State Police has issued a summons to a Pennsylvania truck driver for making an unsafe lane change resulting in an accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Spring Branch Road in Rockbridge County late Saturday night has resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred in the area one tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane around 10:10 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road, according to Virginia State Police. He then overcorrected and the SUV overturned.
WSET
Sheriff's Office looking for stolen RV, suspect in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a stolen RV. On Sunday, around 7 a.m., deputies said the RV pictured below was stolen from the 1200 block of N. Old Moneta Road. The RV is described as a 2006 white Winnebago with...
Augusta Free Press
Lexington man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday at 10:10 p.m. on Spring Branch Road, one-tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane in Rockbridge County. A...
WSLS
Bedford authorities find missing 14-year-old boy with autism
FOREST, Va. – UPDATE 3:51 p.m.:. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the teen was found safe. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities said that 14-year-old Ethan Keys was last seen near the intersection of...
chathamstartribune.com
Death upgraded to homicide in Campbell County
A Rustburg man has been identified as a suspect for a homicide in Campbell County, but has not been formally charged with the crime. Matthew McNeil, 54, was charged Sept. 1 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
