Lexington, VA

WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash has closed multiple lanes on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 135.9 mile marker. As of 8:06 a.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stay...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two injured after septic truck goes over embankment in Roanoke Co.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m. (8/31/22): The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says Bent Mountain Road is back open after a septic truck crashed over an embankment with two people inside on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, both occupants in the truck were brought to local hospitals. “One patient had critical...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down interstate most of Tuesday

Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 that sent the driver to the hospital and snarled traffic in southern Augusta County for most of the day. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident happened shortly before 4 am on the northbound side at mile...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke Co. crash that injured 2 spills pumped sewage across the ground

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police, Fire, and Rescue were on the scene of a crash in the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road on Tuesday evening. Officers said there was a single-vehicle crash. They said the vehicle was a septic truck that went off the road and down a steep embankment with two people in the car.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Spring Branch Road in Rockbridge County late Saturday night has resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred in the area one tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane around 10:10 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road, according to Virginia State Police. He then overcorrected and the SUV overturned.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Bedford authorities find missing 14-year-old boy with autism

FOREST, Va. – UPDATE 3:51 p.m.:. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the teen was found safe. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities said that 14-year-old Ethan Keys was last seen near the intersection of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Death upgraded to homicide in Campbell County

A Rustburg man has been identified as a suspect for a homicide in Campbell County, but has not been formally charged with the crime. Matthew McNeil, 54, was charged Sept. 1 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

