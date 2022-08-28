Read full article on original website
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Bates City, Missouri, man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County
A 27-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway at Alley Jackson Road
Police: Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Thursday in Topeka. According to Police Lt. Edward Stanley, a commercial truck and a bicyclist were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. First responders found one victim in the roadway who was pronounced deceased...
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
KCPD officers confirm missing woman located, safe
KCMO police want the public's help to find a missing woman diagnosed with mental illness. Kimberly R. Gater was last seen by her family Monday morning.
Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
1 person in critical condition after shooting in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a shooting around 12:19 p.m. Tuesday near the 7300 block of East 108th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
1 critically injured in 4-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 71 past 22nd Street
A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning closed U.S. 71 Highway past 22nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Blue Springs man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Jackson County jail
A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.
One dead after boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the situation at the 13-mile mark of the lake's main channel.
Man dies after SUV collides with train in St. Charles County
The St. Charles County Police department is investigating a fatal crash at a railroad crossing in the northern part of the county.
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
Police search for vehicle in KC hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating fatal-hit and-run crash in Kansas City. Just after 6a.m. Saturday, an unknown vehicle struck and killed a southbound bicyclist at Longview and View High Drive in Kansas City, according to a media release from police. The driver left the scene. Detectives have now narrowed the search to a white 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX with damage to the right front passenger side and grill area of the vehicle.
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Pedestrian killed on southbound 71-Highway Sunday
The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian was killed Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunday morning crash on US 71 in KCMO
A pedestrian died in a collision Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 71 and 43rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
