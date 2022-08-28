ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
