Cardano [ADA] holders, read these recent updates on Vasil upgrade
The entire crypto community has been waiting for the Vasil hard fork. Originally planned to go live earlier this year, the hardfork was delayed for several reasons. Recently, Input Output Global (IOG) revealed many new developments through a tweet, suggesting the wait will be over soon. Amidst the hype and excitement, ADA’s chart indicated something more for the token in the coming days as it slowly recovers from last week’s plunge.
Ethereum miners are not ready to jump ship, ‘why’ might surprise you
Ethereum [ETH] mining has been the most profitable option for miners in the recent past. However, with the upcoming Merge, there has been a lot of speculation about ETH miners jumping ship. There have been reports that miners may move to mine other coins, such as Ethereum Classic [ETC]. As...
Bitcoin miners revive blocks but there’s a ‘power tussle’ in play
Bitcoin [BTC] mining activities plummeted since complaints of excessive power demand followed the process. This same power generation demand was what led to the block difficulty reaching a new high earlier. Now, BTC miners seem to be getting themselves out of the challenging status quo. According to the explorer channel...
Cardano: What to expect as ADA enters its most critical month
Cardano [ADA] is just days away from its Vasil upgrade as we enter September 2022. The expectations are high, especially for a pre-upgrade rally as is often the case when blockchain networks implement major changes. If the same expectations hold true with Cardano’s Vasil upgrade, then we should expect increased...
Will Bitcoin repeat history by turning September into a bull trap
Bitcoin’s [BTC] price action has kicked off September at crossroads. Lateral price activity in the last six days has traders wondering which will win between the bulls and the bears. The ongoing low volatility might be short-lived according to this analysis. According to elcryptotavo, a pseudonymous CryptoQuant analyst, Bitcoin...
Ethereum reaches crucial point as Merge bells continue to ring
As we close in on the Merge, Ethereum is facing a crucial junction on its course. The Merge preparations are doing very well on the network as the ETH 2.0 deposit contracts continue to register new all-time highs (ATHs). Meanwhile, stablecoin activity on Ethereum has been increasing according to a...
300 days into Bitcoin bull market peak of $65k- What does it hint at
Bitcoin [BTC] may be inching towards greener pastures after the latest on-chain activity showed some bullish indicators. According to the analytic firm Santiment, Bitcoin supply continues to be withdrawn from exchanges. This is a very potent bullish signal for crypto assets. Bitcoin withdrawals from exchanges have become a common theme...
Ethereum LTH, should you be cutting losses before Merge
Apart from a decline in its price in the past few days, leading alt Ether [ETH] also saw a decline in on-chain activity in the last week. According to a new report by IntoTheBlock, the general downturn in the cryptocurrency market due to a decline in the broader financial market led the leading alt to record some of its lowest on-chain activity in years.
Yield app unveils higher yield passive income product
Yield App’s new Earn Plus products are an addition to the existing passive crypto income range. Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital wealth platform which has attracted more than 80,000 customers since its launch in February 2021, is enhancing its product suite with a new higher-yielding crypto passive income alternative.
Decoding Ethereum Classic’s potential to be ‘heir to the throne’ after…
The focus of the crypto community may now be shifted to the Ethereum [ETH] Merge event as August comes to a close. In the wake of this, a few Proof-of-Work (PoW) cryptocurrencies existing on the Ethereum blockchain have been tipped to profit from the transition. Top of the list is...
