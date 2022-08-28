Read full article on original website
What ESPN’s College Football Power Index says about Auburn
Auburn enters Saturday’s (6 pm CT ESPN+) game against Mercer unranked in the AP and Coaches Poll. Second-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s squad got picked to finish last by the media in the Southeastern Conference’s West Division during SEC Media Days. Maybe ESPN’s Football Power Index knows something that neither the press nor coaches around the nation don’t about the Tiger’s chances at winning this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin clarifies offensive play-calling, talks TJ Finley's development
Bryan Harsin understands that how Auburn fares this season will be decided in a big way by how QB TJ Finley and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau perform. The Auburn coach likes the experience that both have, and how he sees their roles playing out, and whether Kiesau will be in the booth, or on the sideline.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn legacy says he's flattered to be mentioned for AD job: 'I would absolutely listen'
Auburn is searching for a new athletics director in the wake of Allen Greene’s departure, one of the early candidates appears to be a sitting AD who has strong ties to Auburn in his family. John Hartwell of Utah State explained to an Alabama radio station Wednesday that not...
collegeandmagnolia.com
How to Watch and Listen - Auburn vs Mercer; Time, TV Channel, Weather
Game time: 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST - Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. TV channel: ESPN+/SEC Network+ (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) It’ll be essential to have ESPN+ to watch this game, so you can sign up for that package here if you don’t have access already. TV...
warblogle.com
Allen Greene Says Farewell to the Auburn Family
Today is Allen Greene’s last day at Auburn. He has penned a final farewell to the Auburn family. Since January 2018, you have welcomed Christy and me and our children into your family. Together we have celebrated tremendous victories, made lifelong friends and created memories that will last a...
Opelika-Auburn News
The first Prep Power Poll of the season is here. See where your team ranks
The high school football season is in full swing, and so is the Opelika-Auburn News Prep Power Poll. So far this season, area teams have excelled. Two Fridays ago on the first weekend of the regular season, Auburn High and Central-Phenix City both won showcase games against Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville, respectively, proving that they’ll be state title contenders again this season — and proving that East Alabama is home to some of the best football in the state.
southeastsun.com
Harrelson to speak at QB Club; ticket information for Central
The Enterprise Quarterback Club will have its third meeting of the year Friday, Sept. 2, at the Enterprise Country Club. There will be a buffet at 11:30 a.m. for $12 and the meeting will begin at noon. This week's guest speaker is Enterprise High School 7A state basketball championship coach Rhett Harrelson. The QB Club will meet every Friday during the regular season at the ECC with the same times.
gchsstudentpress.org
Former player begins teaching career
“Smile and speak, you never know who might need it,” said new teacher and coach Craig Agee. The former Tuskegee University wide receiver coach received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sports psychology from the University of Jacksonville State in 2008. Agee is a native of...
violetskyadventures.com
Chewacla Falls, Auburn’s Beautiful Waterfall
Located just outside of Auburn, Alabama lies a state park featuring a stunning cascade known as Chewacla Falls. Also nearby is a 26-acre lake and even a camping area complete with cabins. If you are feeling even more adventurous, there are even plenty of hiking and biking trails that visitors are welcomed to explore.
opelikaobserver.com
Air Jordan 5 Replicas To Be on View at Auburn University
AUBURN — A new exhibition titled “Andy Yoder: Overboard” featuring more than 250 sculptural sneakers — constructed from recycled packing from well-known brands such as Lego, Barbie, Apple and even Auburn University — will be on view at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art from Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, April 1, 2023.
unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Opelika-Auburn News
Cheeburger Cheeburger still open for now
Downtown Auburn burger staple, Cheeburger Cheeburger, is still open for business. Late Friday afternoon, a social media post spread rapidly around local message boards saying that Cheeburger Cheeburger’s last day of business would be Sunday, Aug. 28th. The post went on to thank the Auburn community for its support...
Remains of a Georgia army veteran identified after more than 70 years
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — The remains of a Georgia army veteran have been identified after more than 70 years, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The agency announced Aug. 2 that U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks, killed during the Korean War in 1950, was accounted for on Aug. 2, 2022.
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law officials kicked off the Hands Across the Border initiative on the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus, leading into Phenix City. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Muscogee County sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies are coming together to get dangerous drivers off the road and reduce the number of DUI-related traffic deaths.
The tropics are becoming active and we are in a tropical pattern
The tropics are becoming active and we are in a tropical pattern
Opelika-Auburn News
Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama
Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.
WTVM
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident leaves a Jacksonville man dead in Columbus, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, 79-year-old Ronald Middlebrook was visiting the area. Middlebrook’s brother was driving the car at the time of the accident. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where...
WTVM
Steamy with a quick shower or storm for some later
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on this week! A quick moving system comes through later today giving us the chance of some showers and storms before it’s mainly dry mid week. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday after the morning fog in spots. Highs...
