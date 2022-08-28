ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

Gallery: Wreckage left behind by severe storms in Apple Valley

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYV4Q_0hYiodPD00
Adam Uren

An uprooted tree and other storm debris scattered outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad.

The City of Apple Valley is recovering after severe storms – and a possible tornado – caused major damage on Saturday evening.

The south metro city was in the bullseye for the system that moved from southwest to northeast, prompting severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

The storm uprooted trees and sent some crashing into properties, including in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood and at Cedar Valley Apartments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVfaP_0hYiodPD00

At this time, there have not been any injuries associated with the evening storms.

It's not been officially confirmed if there was a tornado in the city. National Weather Service officials will be surveying the damage in Apple Valley and also in St. Paul after radar indicated rotation.

The NWS issued a map showing storm damage reports it received Saturday night. The blue dots show a track of damage stretching from Lakeville, northeast through Apple Valley, ending up in St. Paul, which could be suggestive of a tornado.

There has also been storm damage reported in areas of St. Paul and also Eden Prairie.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Massive light flashes captured from airplane near MSP Airport during Saturday storms

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stunning video was recently captured from a flight traveling into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.During Saturday evening's storms, passenger Jonah Martinez recorded video of massive light flashes coming from the northwestern suburbs. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer recently gave his thoughts on the light show."Those flashes, I would surmise, are arcing on the power lines as they are failing. I think that's because of the high winds and possibly those five EF-0 tornadoes that touched down in the southeastern part of the Twin Cities," Shaffer said. Damage included downed trees, but there were no reported injuries from any of the evening's tornadoes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities

Weather officials are investigating if a tornado touched down in the south and eastern Twin Cities metro on Saturday night. A tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Scott and Dakota counties, including the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, before being extended to Bloomington, South St. Paul, and St. Paul shortly after.
SAINT PAUL, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Sand Point boat launch excavated for easier boat access

Donkey Docks and Lifts, in collaboration with the Prior Lake Association, the city of Prior Lake and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, teamed up Thursday, Sept. 1, to excavate Sand Point boat launch on Lower Prior Lake in an effort to create a more accessible boat launch. Nate McClain,...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
City
Apple Valley, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
mprnews.org

Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair

Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service said Sunday multiple EF 0 tornadoes struck southern Ramsey county and Dakota county. Survey teams found damage that indicated a tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour traveled 3.4 miles from Interstate 94 and Highways 10 and 61. It passed by Harding High School, and ended at Goodrich Golf Course. Other EF 0 tornadoes hit Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul, but were brief.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Gallery#Cedar Knolls#Cedar Valley Apartments#National Weather Service
willmarradio.com

5 die in two Twin Cities crashes Friday and Sunday

(Ham Lake, MN) -- A man and two young children are dead after a head-on collision north of the Twin Cities in Ham Lake Sunday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says an S-U-V crossed the median and crashed into a pickup pulling a trailer. Deputies say the man driving the S-U-V and a toddler passenger were killed. An infant was airlifted to a hospital and later died. A third passenger, a juvenile, is in critical condition and a woman is listed in serious condition. The report says two men in the pickup had minor injuries.
HAM LAKE, MN
KARE 11

New Lake Minnetonka speed limit rule to take effect in 2023

MOUND, Minn. — Officials who monitor one of Minnesota's premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to...
MINNETONKA, MN
kchkradio.net

Driver, two passengers injured after early morning crash in Shakopee

(BRING ME THE NEWS) – A driver and two passengers were hospitalized after their car left the road and rolled over in Shakopee early Saturday morning, with authorities citing alcohol as a factor in the crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Buick Regal was traveling on the...
SHAKOPEE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Power 96

Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and southern Minnesota in effect until midnight tonight. The Tornado Watch includes Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Steele, and Waseca counties (+more) in southern Minnesota. A Tornado Watch means that severe thunderstorms capable of...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Downed trees and power outages litter the metro after severe storms blew through the area Saturday night.But the severe weather is not over yet - WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows reports there's a chance for more storms bringing damaging wind Sunday evening.Around 9:40 p.m., over 27,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power across the Twin Cities.The storm interrupted the fun at the Minnesota State Fair and even led to flash flooding around the fairgrounds.The fair canceled the Grandstand concert featuring Portugal. The Man, Manchester Orchestra, and Bad Bad Habits due to the severe weather. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park closed early as well as the free stages. Reports show wind gusts reached 61 mph near the fairgrounds.The Metro Transit temporarily shut down the blue and green line trains but has resumed service as of 9:19 p.m.The storm resulted in multiple tornado warnings around the metro and into Wisconsin.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dakota and Scott County. Approximately an hour later, a tornado warning was issued for Goodhue County in Minnesota and Pierce County in Wisconsin, which expired at 10:15 p.m.The tornado warnings were radar indicated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Underground explosions prompt additional monitoring at U of M

(Minneapolis, MN)--As students return to the U-of-M’s Minneapolis campus, officials say they’ve expanded monitoring of sanitary sewers for flammable substances. It’s prompted by an underground explosion June 30th that blew off manhole covers on University Avenue and forced evacuation of residents and businesses in the surrounding area. Then on August 2nd, evacuations were again ordered when contractors working in sewer tunnels notified authorities after their gas monitors spiked and they smelled and saw petroleum in the tunnel. Officials say an investigation continues into any and all potential sources. Metropolitan Council Chairman Charlie Zelle says they’re working to put measures in place that provide advance notice of hazardous conditions and protect the public.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy