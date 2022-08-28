ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WRBL News 3

MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
WSFA

Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation. Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man wanted on murder charges arrested during traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and a second injured following two related domestic incidents early Friday morning, according to details released by the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge around 3:45 a.m. on reports that someone had been...
elmoreautauganews.com

FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY. The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that the suspect involved in the Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card that occurred, July 24, 2022, was now in custody. The Millbrook Police Department requested the public’s assistance in identifying...
MILLBROOK, AL
