Brian Kelly and LSU thinking top five recruiting class in 2023
Brian Kelly and his staff scored another big recruiting win on the trail Thursday when Monroe (La.) Neville Top247 offensive lineman Zalance Heard announced his pledge to the Tigers, as the first-year staff continues to address what was probably the biggest need for them this 2023 cycle in the offensive line.
LSU kicks off the Brian Kelly era this weekend against Florida State
BREAKING: Zalance Heard commits to LSU
Replenishing the offensive line with athletic edge protectors was a focus for Brian Kelly in his first full recruiting class on the bayou. LSU added another huge piece to that room to kick off the month, as four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard committed to the Tigers Thursday. LSU beat out...
5-Star OL Zalance Heard Locks in Commitment Time
The LSU target could be the cherry on top to a loaded 2023 class, Tigers heavily pursuing
Line of Scrimmage: How does FSU match up with LSU? Feat. Zachary Junda of And the Valley Shook
Welcome to the Line of Scrimmage, the latest show on the Tomahawk Nation podcast network. Ahead of each game this football season, we’re giving you insight into Florida State’s opponents from those in the know. This week, we welcome Zachary Junda, who is the site manager of our...
Brian Kelly's coyness is more about LSU's QBs than for fooling FSU
Brian Kelly has picked his starting quarterback. He’s not telling anyone outside of his LSU inner circle because he doesn’t want Florida State to know ahead of time whether it will be Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier that starts the season opener Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome.
Notebook: Brian Kelly Names OL Starters, Talks Quarterback Decision
LSU's offensive line rotations are set while Kelly discusses decision to not announce starting quarterback
ESPN Analyst Reveals Score Prediction For LSU-Florida State Game
Starting on Thursday night, the sports world will be blessed with five straight days of college football action. Sunday nights are typically dominated by the NFL, but this weekend's Week 1 matchup between LSU and Florida State will be the primetime focal point of the football world. ESPN college football...
What Zalance Heard means to future of LSU offensive line room
Heard brings together a unique in state storyline with plenty of young talent to surround the Tigers' o-line for the future.
LB Amari Gainer likely to miss FSU's game vs. LSU
Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer will likely miss at least this week’s contest against LSU after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against Duquesne. Gainer played several series against Duquesne last weekend, but he emerged from the locker room after half time in a walking boot while utilizing crutches. Coach Mike Norvell said on Tuesday that the injury will probably keep him out against LSU on Sunday.
Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
Hank Williams, Jr. Spotted All Over Acadiana This Past Weekend [Photos]
It seemed like everyone I talked to over the weekend had a Bocephus sighting story.
