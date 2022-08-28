ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly and LSU thinking top five recruiting class in 2023

Brian Kelly and his staff scored another big recruiting win on the trail Thursday when Monroe (La.) Neville Top247 offensive lineman Zalance Heard announced his pledge to the Tigers, as the first-year staff continues to address what was probably the biggest need for them this 2023 cycle in the offensive line.
BREAKING: Zalance Heard commits to LSU

Replenishing the offensive line with athletic edge protectors was a focus for Brian Kelly in his first full recruiting class on the bayou. LSU added another huge piece to that room to kick off the month, as four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard committed to the Tigers Thursday. LSU beat out...
Brian Kelly's coyness is more about LSU's QBs than for fooling FSU

Brian Kelly has picked his starting quarterback. He’s not telling anyone outside of his LSU inner circle because he doesn’t want Florida State to know ahead of time whether it will be Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier that starts the season opener Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome.
LB Amari Gainer likely to miss FSU's game vs. LSU

Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer will likely miss at least this week’s contest against LSU after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against Duquesne. Gainer played several series against Duquesne last weekend, but he emerged from the locker room after half time in a walking boot while utilizing crutches. Coach Mike Norvell said on Tuesday that the injury will probably keep him out against LSU on Sunday.
Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
