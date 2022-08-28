ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

FNL Forecasts: Week 2

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s week 2 of high school football, and we’re shaping up to have some great weather! Take a look at the forecast for your favorite team below, and keep checking back each week as we progress through the fall!
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Quiet tonight, more heat and humidity Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice forecast to finish your Thursday. We do track more heat and humidity going into Labor Day weekend. This does comes with a few showers and t-storm chances. With that said, no washout are expected along with plenty of dry hours. Here’s...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Spirit, Firebirds holding training camps for upcoming season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The new Ontario Hockey League season kicks off in just a month. Both the Saginaw Spirit and Flint Firebirds are gearing up for another shot at an OHL championship. The Spirit continued its second training camp with its second blue vs white team scrimmage of the...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Safety concerns prompt new road construction in Montrose Twp.

Students at White Pine Middle School in Saginaw Township packed meals to send to the Upper Peninsula. The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being reported missing has been charged for her murder. Former teacher accused of sexual assault out on bond. Updated:...
MONTROSE, MI
nbc25news.com

Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Pleasant weather to close-out August

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More comfortable weather took over on Tuesday as drier air began to work its way into Mid-Michigan. As we finish the month of August today and roll through the rest of the workweek (and first week of school for many), conditions will stay in great shape!
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Valve malfunction not impacting Flint’s water supply

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s water quality has not been impacted by a valve malfunction that caused two water main breaks in Mt. Morris, according to the Flint Department of Public Works Director Michael Brown. At 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a city of Flint valve failed which...
FLINT, MI

