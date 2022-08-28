Read full article on original website
WNEM
FNL Forecasts: Week 2
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s week 2 of high school football, and we’re shaping up to have some great weather! Take a look at the forecast for your favorite team below, and keep checking back each week as we progress through the fall!
WNEM
Quiet tonight, more heat and humidity Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice forecast to finish your Thursday. We do track more heat and humidity going into Labor Day weekend. This does comes with a few showers and t-storm chances. With that said, no washout are expected along with plenty of dry hours. Here’s...
Detroit’s Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off
Featured artists include Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, and more
WNEM
Spirit, Firebirds holding training camps for upcoming season
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The new Ontario Hockey League season kicks off in just a month. Both the Saginaw Spirit and Flint Firebirds are gearing up for another shot at an OHL championship. The Spirit continued its second training camp with its second blue vs white team scrimmage of the...
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
You can catch viral Detroit rapper Gmac Cash at the Henny & Hamburgers fest Labor Day weekend
Performers also include Snap Dogg, Rocky Badd, Stack Boi Ty, and more
Echo online
5 great local food spots to try in Ypsilanti
Whether you are new to the Ypsilanti area or have been here for years, food is a big part of most people's lives, and I am personally always looking for amazing new food to try in the area. While some people can be pretty picky, I’m an adventurous eater and love trying dishes from a variety of different cultures, something I got from my mother who has been introducing me to food around the world since I was young.
MetroTimes
Everyone we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party
You can say a lot about Big Sean, but you can't say he doesn't love Detroit or the kids. The Grammy award-winning artist returned to Detroit for the 4th Annual DON Weekend, a three-day long charity event presented by the rapper, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
WNEM
‘She was loved by many’, says uncle of slain 10-year-old Saginaw girl
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The uncle of a young girl found dead Tuesday told TV5 she was a bright light. Walter Curley Jr. said his 10-year-old niece Na’mylah Turner Moore is greatly missed, “She was a beautiful soul, she had a beautiful smile, she didn’t bother nobody, she was loved by many.”
WOOD
Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
WNEM
Beautiful evening, another winner expected Thursday, mostly dry weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a stormy start to the week, Tuesday was much quieter, but we were still stuck under the clouds at times. Our Wednesday however, has been absolutely gorgeous!. Skies have been filled with sunshine so far today, and temperatures have been a nice mix of 70s...
Albert J. Koegel, CEO of Koegel Meats, remembered for community impact
FLINT, MI - Koegel Meats has been a fixture in the Flint community since 1916. The company’s treasurer and CEO, Albert John Koegel, passed away on Aug. 24 at 96, leaving behind a legacy that’s hard to match. Born and raised in Flint, Koegel had redeeming qualities, a...
WNEM
Safety concerns prompt new road construction in Montrose Twp.
Students at White Pine Middle School in Saginaw Township packed meals to send to the Upper Peninsula. The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being reported missing has been charged for her murder. Former teacher accused of sexual assault out on bond. Updated:...
nbc25news.com
Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
WNEM
Pleasant weather to close-out August
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More comfortable weather took over on Tuesday as drier air began to work its way into Mid-Michigan. As we finish the month of August today and roll through the rest of the workweek (and first week of school for many), conditions will stay in great shape!
WNEM
Valve malfunction not impacting Flint’s water supply
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s water quality has not been impacted by a valve malfunction that caused two water main breaks in Mt. Morris, according to the Flint Department of Public Works Director Michael Brown. At 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a city of Flint valve failed which...
INTERVIEW: Wahlberg again raises $1M for kids at Detroit celebrity golf outing
For a second straight summer, Wahlberg hosted his Celebrity Invitational at Detroit Golf Club. He raised another $1 million for kids at Beaumont Health and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.
Grand Blanc star Kate Brody explains how she shot record-setting 62 at The Fortress
FLINT – Kate Brody proved how important a good short game can be in golf during a recent match at The Fortress in Frankenmuth. Brody was so dialed in that she hit every green in regulation and had just one putt longer than 15 feet. The result?. A record-shattering...
A great lunch spot can be hard to find these days: Here are 10 in metro Detroit
Put simply, grabbing a bite for lunch is not as simple as it once was. With continued labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, the restaurant industry continues to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. As a result, restaurateurs are making difficult decisions, leading to cuts in business hours and days of operation.
