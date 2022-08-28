Aaron Rodgers explains why he said 'immunized' over 'unvaccinated'

The Packers quarterback explained his comments on the Joe Rogan Experience.

At this time last year, Aaron Rodgers told reporters that he was "immunized" from the COVID-19 virus. A few months later, his choice of words created a controversy when he tested positive for the virus and was revealed to be an unvaccinated player.

Rodgers took a lot of heat for his choice of words but explained them during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this week.

Rodgers explained that he chose not to get vaccinated after he says he discovered he was allergic to one of the ingredients in the vaccine. Rodgers also said he took a two-month process of taking "a diluted strand of the virus" orally before appealing for a waiver from the NFL.

In the meantime, the NFL had established strict guidelines between vaccinated and non-vaccinated players.

"One of the most difficult parts about the whole process was that there was two different classes of player at the facility," Rodgers explained. "The vaxxed had full privileges. they tested once every two weeks. ... Non-vaxxed [were] fully masked, zero privileges on the road ... all of these different ... what we realize now are crazy policies and that's what got me into trouble."

Vaccines and subsequent boosters have been credited with significantly reducing deaths from COVID-19.

Scientific American reports that in March 2022, the death rate from COVID-19 of unvaccinated Americans 1.71 per 100,000 people – compared to 0.22 per 100,000 for vaccinated Americans, and 0.1 per 100,000 for boosted Americans.

Rodgers continued to say that his teammates knew he was unvaccinated because they were forced to wear masks and different colored wristbands to indicate their status.

"There was a lot of shaming involved in it," Rodgers said. "There was a lot of public shaming that was attempted to coerce people to get vaccinated. Because not only are you wearing a yellow wristband, you're the only ones wearing masks...so [my teammates] knew my vaccination status from the start."

Rodgers cited both of these factors when thinking about how he would answer the question if the media asked if he was unvaccinated, which led him to say that he was immunized.

"I thought there was a possibility that I say I'm immunized and maybe [the reporters] understand what that means, maybe they don't, maybe they follow up," Rodgers said. "They didn't follow up, so then I go into the season with them thinking that I was vaccinated because the only follow-up they asked was basically asking me to rip on my teammates. I knew at some point, if I contract COVID or if word got out ... it was possible I would have to answer the question."

Rodgers's comments backfired a few months later when he tested positive for COVID after attending a Halloween party. Rodgers was fined for the incident and drew plenty of criticism from the media.

"That’s when the shitstorm hit because now I’m a liar," Rodgers said. "I’m in endangering the community, my teammates, all these people and the attempted takedown of me and my word and my integrity began."

Rodgers said he recovered 36 hours after testing positive for the virus but was forced to stay away from the team under NFL protocols and missed a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was peppered with questions about his comments upon his return and while he said he lost the majority of allies he had in the media, but he also spun it as "drawing a line in the sand."

"Everybody that wanted to jump on me and trash me did and showed their true colors," Rodgers said. "Very few people in the media stuck by me."

Rodgers went on to win his second straight NFL Most Valuable Player Award and signed a five-year, $150.8 million contract extension last offseason.