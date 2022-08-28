Read full article on original website
Galion to apply for body camera equipment
GALION- During the Aug. 23 Galion City Council meeting inside the Municipal Building, several agenda items were analyzed, legislated, and voted upon. Council members unanimously passed a motion to apply for body camera equipment that will aid police officers and the community. The State of Ohio will grant up to $150,000. Members agree it will keep police safe and people honest. Mayor Tom O’Leary said the equipment is 100% funded, with no matching funds required from city.
Two individuals rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin
NEW WASHINGTON- On August 31, 2022, at 9:48 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding two individuals trapped in a grain bin at 7835 Marsh Rd., New Washington. Lois Martin, age 61 and Harlan Martin, age 65, were working in the grain bin when they both became trapped in the grain. The following first responders, responded to assist:
GALION POLICE REPORTS
There was a non-injury small accident reported on Harding Way East. A parent reported that her child was assaulted at Galion Middle School. A male was cited for expired tags on Harding Way West. There was a male given a verbal warnign for barking dogs on Pine Street. Aug. 26.
Traffic updates regarding St. Rt. 598 project
GALION – Traffic within the State Route 598 project area was reduced to one lane last week. It was being maintained by flaggers. Drivers were to expect delays or avoid driving through the area. Local traffic could use Brandt Road to North Market Street as a detour route. The...
Mosquito found positive for West Nile Virus in Galion
GALION- Andrea Barnes, Director of Environmental Health at the Galion City Health Department received confirmation from the Ohio Department of Health of the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a pool of mosquitoes from a trap that was set in Galion. This is the first reported WNV mosquito pool found in the City of Galion corporation limits this season.
Galion High School mourns loss of a student
GALION- The Galion community was struck with the loss of a senior high school student on Tuesday, August 30. Following the loss, a letter was sent out to parents from Galion City School District Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. Here is the letter in its entirety:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to...
Girls tennis: Galion drops close one to Upper Sandusky
UPPER SANDUSKY — The Lady Tigers travled to Upper Sandusky and loss a tough tennis match, 3-2. Emma Ross lost by a slim margin in the first singles match, 6-7, 4-7. The second singles match had Taylor Henry falling 2-6, 2-6. Galion grabbed a win in the third singles...
OSU-ND: Only 6 games but still a big rivalry
COLUMBUS — Ohio State and Notre Dame have played each other six times in football going into Saturday’s game between No. 2 OSU and No. 5 Notre Dame. Here’s a quick look at those six games dating back to 1935 when they got together for the first time:
