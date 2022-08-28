GALION- During the Aug. 23 Galion City Council meeting inside the Municipal Building, several agenda items were analyzed, legislated, and voted upon. Council members unanimously passed a motion to apply for body camera equipment that will aid police officers and the community. The State of Ohio will grant up to $150,000. Members agree it will keep police safe and people honest. Mayor Tom O’Leary said the equipment is 100% funded, with no matching funds required from city.

GALION, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO