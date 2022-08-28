ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance

Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance. Please help Montgomery County Constables identify these suspects! These two suspects are believed to have stolen two televisions from the Walmart in New Caney on 5/27/22. If you have any information, please email or call: con4cid@mctx.org or 936.760.5800 opt. 3.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MCTXSheriff Investigates Cruelty to Animals

On August 30, 2022, at about 10:30 pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in the Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26 year old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57 year old male also from Houston.
Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Cruelty to Animals

On August 30, 2022 at about 10:30 p.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in The Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26 year old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57 year old male also from Houston.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Serial Burglar in Porter

PORTER, TX — On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Attempt to Identify - Theft in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX -- On 05/27/22 around 9:30pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the vehicle above. If anyone has information or similar cases, please contact us! Send information to: con4cid@mctx.org
NEW CANEY, TX
MCTXSheriff Investigates Murder Suspect’s Suicide in Willis

WILLIS, TX
SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN

FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER

FRIENDSWOOD, TX
PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY

At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. The driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO

It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
DAYTON, TX
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY

4am-Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him.
NEW CANEY, TX

