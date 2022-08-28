Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance
Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance. Please help Montgomery County Constables identify these suspects!. These two suspects are believed to have stolen two televisions from the Walmart in New Caney on 5/27/22. If you have any information, please email or call:. con4cid@mctx.org or. 936.760.5800 opt. 3. *ALL ARRESTS &...
Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Cruelty to Animals
On August 30, 2022 at about 10:30 p.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in The Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26 year old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57 year old male also from Houston.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Serial Burglar in Porter
PORTER, TX — On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
Woodlands Online& LLC
Attempt to Identify - Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX -- On 05/27/22 around 9:30pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the vehicle above. If anyone has information or similar cases, please contact us!. Send information to: con4cid@mctx.org...
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Injured, malnourished dogs worth thousands found in stolen U-Haul truck in The Woodlands; This is what authorities say was going on
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A woman and man were arrested in The Woodlands after authorities found multiple malnourished and injured dogs – some worth thousands of dollars – in the back of a stolen U-Haul truck on Aug. 30, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY
At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-ends-one-in-custody/
Suspect shoots 2 sisters in Friendswood, later shoots himself 70 miles away, deputies say
The young women were just entering careers when someone shot them, family says. A man suspected in the shooting turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.
High-Tech Robbery: Apple Store in The Woodlands robbed by suspects, over 200 phones stolen
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a high-tech robbery in The Woodlands early Monday morning. According to officials, the robbery occurred at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall around 8 a.m. Officials said four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry…
Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO
It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
HCSO: Man wanted in deadly Friendswood shooting fatally shot himself in Willis
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one sister dead, and another critically injured in the Friendswood area was found with a gunshot wound in Willis, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal…
Houston, TX Area Deputy Murdered While Picking Up Food for His Family
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is both in mourning and looking for answers after one of their own passed away while getting food for his family. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted his condolences on Social Media after reporting the death of Deputy Constable Omar Ursin:. According to KHOU 11,...
1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say
NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday. It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m. Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office…
