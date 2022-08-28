PORTER, TX — On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

